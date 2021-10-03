Bollywood gawking is a tamasha: SRK gets Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s support amid Aryan Khan’s arrest

’s eldest son has been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. Aryan was allegedly at a rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai when the NCB conducted a raid. As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20b, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who has starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in his early film ‘Kabhie Haan Kabhi Naa’ took to Twitter and penned a strong word tweet. She wrote, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all.” In another tweet, she mentioned how Bollywood stars' lives are often used as entertainment. “For all those targeting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on film stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It's the price of fame,” she said.

Earlier at an event, actor Suniel Shetty addressed the Aryan Khan controversy. He said, “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha hai (He’s a kid). Taking care of him is our responsibility.”

