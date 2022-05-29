'Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga,' says Rohit Shetty on North-South cinema debate and remakes.

Rohit Shetty has risen to become a bonafide blockbuster director in the Hindi film industry over the years. From Singham to Golmaal and now Sooryavanshi and Simmba, the filmmaker knows how to expertly marry action, entertainment and drama. At a recent event, Rohit Shetty shared his opinions on the recent phenomenon of films like RRR, Pushpa and KGF 2 dominating the box office. Commenting on the North-South cinema debate, Shetty said that Bollywood will never come to an end.

Elaborating, Shetty said that both the film industries can do well. He also pointed out to the impact that South films have had on Hindi films in the last few decades. He said, "Jab aap history check karenge... 50s aur 60s mein Pyar Kiye Jaa aayi thi, which was a remake. It starred Shashi Kapoor ji. In the 80s, when Amitabh Bachchan ji and Vinod Khanna ji were at the peak, tab ek naya ladka aaya tha, Kamal Haasan With Ek Duje Ke Liye, which was a hit. The superstars of 80s and 90s were Jaya Prada and Sridevi who were from the south too."

He further added, "Pura jo ek daur Jeetu ji (Jeetendra) ka chal raha tha Himmatwala, Justice Chowdary, Mawaali all these films are from the south (remakes). After Roja, directed by Mani Ratnam, the trend changed. Our famous music director AR Rahman is from south. When VCR came in the 80s, people said ab theatres khatam aur Bollywood khatam, jab OTT aaya people said ab Bollywood khatam toh yeh 'bollywood khatam' thought ek high deta hai, but Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga."

Rohit Shetty's next project is Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. "Currently, I am busy working on Cirkus, post which I will work on Singham, jisme Ranveer Singh aayega and the Simmba sequel. Cirkus will also have a glimpse of Golmaal."

Well, we can't wait to be part of Rohit Shetty's universe.

