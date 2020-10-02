Bollywood A listers visit Goa for 'detox' purposes, reveals caretaker of 'special' villa: Report
While the agencies NCB, CBI, and ED continue probing different angles in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood has also caught their attention. NCB is leaving no stone unturned in investigating the drugs angle. The agency has already arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Moreover, the names of many celebs from Bollywood have surfaced in connection with the procurement and consumption of banned narcotics.
A report by Republic TV has stated that several A-listers from the industry visit Goa for ‘detox’ purposes. What’s more shocking is when the report claims that these celebs visit the villas there for holiday and shooting purposes. But they visit them for detox purposes so that reports do not show the consumed drugs when tested for the same. As per the report, the celebs visit the villas through an agent so that the details of their visit are not revealed in the public domain.
The caretaker of one of the ‘special’ villas has reportedly said that these Bollywood stars visit the place with their agents to ensure they are safe and that they have more personal space available. Meanwhile, NCB summoned and interrogated actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with the Bollywood drug nexus. Moreover, the agency has also arrested Kshitij Prasad, who was earlier associated with Dharmatic entertainment, a sister organization of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He is currently under judicial custody like Rhea and the rest of the accused.
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
Repooplic should be banned. What kind of nonsense is this? Why is this kind of propaganda even being allowed? Now Repooplic is trying to cover up and lie about the Hathras case too. So disgusted by these heartless soulless creatures.
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Kabhi toh punjab ki hilaat cover karo!!! #Farmers
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
Fake news. I already confirmed that this is fake news. Republic ko ban kardo. Defamation case karo ispe.