  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bollywood A listers visit Goa for 'detox' purposes, reveals caretaker of 'special' villa: Report

While the NCB probes the Bollywood drug nexus, another shocking revelation has been made recently concerning the A-listers. Check it out here.
58596 reads Mumbai
Bollywood A listers visit Goa for 'detox' purposesBollywood A listers visit Goa for 'detox' purposes, reveals caretaker of 'special' villa: Report
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While the agencies NCB, CBI, and ED continue probing different angles in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood has also caught their attention. NCB is leaving no stone unturned in investigating the drugs angle. The agency has already arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Moreover, the names of many celebs from Bollywood have surfaced in connection with the procurement and consumption of banned narcotics.

A report by Republic TV has stated that several A-listers from the industry visit Goa for ‘detox’ purposes. What’s more shocking is when the report claims that these celebs visit the villas there for holiday and shooting purposes. But they visit them for detox purposes so that reports do not show the consumed drugs when tested for the same. As per the report, the celebs visit the villas through an agent so that the details of their visit are not revealed in the public domain.

The caretaker of one of the ‘special’ villas has reportedly said that these Bollywood stars visit the place with their agents to ensure they are safe and that they have more personal space available. Meanwhile, NCB summoned and interrogated actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with the Bollywood drug nexus. Moreover, the agency has also arrested Kshitij Prasad, who was earlier associated with Dharmatic entertainment, a sister organization of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He is currently under judicial custody like Rhea and the rest of the accused. 

Also Read: Supermodel turned actor is the 'mastermind' of Bollywood drug nexus, claims NCB sources

Credits :Republic TV

You may like these
CBI to probe June 13 party in Sushant Singh Rajput's case post allegation that Rhea met him that night: Report
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law supports 'revolution 4 SSR'; Seeks justice for other heinous crimes too
Newswrap, October 1: CBI's take on Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana Ranaut resuming shoot & more
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister relates crashing of Twitter to #Revolution4SSR; Calls it a 'voice of unity'
Supermodel turned actor is the 'mastermind' of Bollywood drug nexus, claims NCB sources
Siddharth Pithani to turn witness in Sushant Singh Rajput case; Agency to record statement under Section 164
Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Repooplic should be banned. What kind of nonsense is this? Why is this kind of propaganda even being allowed? Now Repooplic is trying to cover up and lie about the Hathras case too. So disgusted by these heartless soulless creatures.

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Kabhi toh punjab ki hilaat cover karo!!! #Farmers

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Fake news. I already confirmed that this is fake news. Republic ko ban kardo. Defamation case karo ispe.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement