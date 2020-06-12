Bollywood Lockdown Controversies: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan being trolled to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce

Amid the 2020 COVID 19 lockdown, certain Bollywood celebs got into trouble over various issues. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan being called out for stepping out without masks to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce & niece’s accusations, here are the 5 big lockdown controversies.

For the first time, Bollywood experienced the ‘Lockdown 2020’ due to the COVID 19 outbreak globally. Measures were implemented to keep everyone safe and at their homes to combat the spread of the virus. Celebs and Bollywood actors were forced to coop up at home and work came to standstill in Bollywood. Amid this lockdown, many celebs also got into many controversies over several reasons. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, ’s recent stepping out of home sans masks controversy to Kartik Aaryan being slammed by Sona Mohapatra to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce, several things were rife in the media.

Here are the top 5 controversies that took place in Bollywood in lockdown 2020:

Recently, just when the lockdown restrictions were being eased out in the country, Bollywood celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan decided to step out for a stroll on Marine Drive with their son Taimur Ali Khan. However, netizens caught a sight of them at the public place and they were slammed for heading out with their son despite the guidelines laid down by the government for not getting kids out amid the COVID 19 outbreak. Later, when Saif, Kareena and Taimur headed home, they took a walk in the street without masks and again, netizens called them out for not wearing masks.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui became a target of many controversies amid the lockdown. His wife Aaliya filed for a divorce from the actor after 11 years of being married and left everyone in shock. The star wife alleged that the actor and she had troubles right from the start of their marriage. Not just this, she accused the actor’s family of physical and mental torture. She mentioned that Nawaz never raised his hand on her but his shouting was unbearable. She filed for a divorce from the actor and sent him a notice via Whatsapp and Email.

Furthermore, Nawazuddin’s niece Sasha Siddiqui also accused the actor’s brother Minazuddin Siddiqui of molesting her since she was 9 years old. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sasha alleged that Nawaz’s brother physically harassed her and when she told her ‘bade papa’ Nawaz about it, the actor refused to believe her and told her that his brother cannot do such a thing. She said that the actor told her, “Bade papa said that he is my brother and your chacha. How can you accuse him of such things?”Sasha even filed a complaint against Nawaz’s brother in a police station in New Delhi.

I have begun to believe that thus is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too? https://t.co/jEijOwfiwB — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan had been sharing video content initially. In the beginning of the lockdown, Kartik shared a video in which he pretended to fling off his sister from the balcony after he did not like the kind of chapattis she made. Seeing the video, Sona Mohapatra called the actor out for posting ‘Misogynistic content’ amid the lockdown. She tweeted and wrote, “ I have begun to believe that this is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too?” Post this, many netizens too called Kartik out for posting a video like that and then the actor went ahead and deleted it. Later, Sona too faced backlash when she lauded Kartik for deleting the video.

Jonas was another celebrity who was called out for supporting the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in the US after George Floyd was murdered in Police custody. Nick Jonas had tweeted about how he and Priyanka were hurt by the case of racism in the US. He wrote, “Pri & I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue.” However, this tweet did not go down too well with netizens as many called out Priyanka for endorsing fairness creams in the past in Bollywood. Many shared the ads in tweets to Nick on the matter.

The Dangal star Zaira Wasim, who had left Bollywood last year citing religion as a reason, became a center of netizens' attention. She tweeted a religious verse from the Quran to justify the Locust attack in several states in the past month. She wrote, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur’an 7:133 (sic).” However, this did not go down too well with the Netizens as many slammed her for the insensitive tweet. Post this, she deleted her Instagram account and Twitter account. However, after a few days, she returned on the platforms and respond to the backlash. She said, “My tweet was completely taken out of context and blown out of proportion and none of the opinions, whether good or bad, define the reality of my intentions, for that is between me and My Rabb, and something which I’m not even going to explain, for I’m only accountable to Allah and not His creation. The world is going through a tough time and a lot of hatred and bigotry already, the least we could do is not add more to it.”

