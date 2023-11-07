8 Bollywood movies about friendship that will make you miss your BFFs: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to 3 Idiots

Bollywood movies showcasing the true essence of friendship and the attitude of 'always be there by your side' never fail to win the hearts of entertainment lovers. Reuniting with your best friends after a long time and reliving memories feel like a breath of fresh air. Movies based on friendship offering the support system in each other's lives, bring out one of the best cinematic experiences. From Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani to 3 Idiots, here is a list of 8 movies that are based on friendship.

8 Bollywood movies based on friendship

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani revolves around the lives of four young individuals: Kabir Thapar, popularly known as Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi. These youngsters find themselves at different stages of their lives that are crucial for defining their future. To add some excitement to their lives, Bunny, Avi, and Aditi plan a thrilling trek to the mountains of Manali. Naina joins them later, and this is the first time she experiences something as adventurous as this. The movie is all about how their lives change during this journey and the challenges they face along the way.

Eight years later, they reunite for Aditi's wedding, some of them have fulfilled their dreams, others have not. The friends now face a series of decisions that could take their lives in different directions. At this point the movie takes a new turn.

2. 3 Idiots (2009)

The bond between the three main characters shows the strength of friendship and overcoming challenges. 3 Idiots celebrates the idea that true friendship can inspire, motivate, and help individuals achieve their goals.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rahul Khanna and Anjali Sharma are close friends from college who spend a lot of time playing basketball together, although Anjali is better at the game than Rahul. Their friendship is tested when a beautiful new student named Tina Malhotra arrives from London and Rahul is smitten with her, leaving Anjali feeling abandoned and jealous. Rahul confesses his love for Tina the day Anjali decides to reveal her own feelings, leaving her heartbroken. But unfortunately, Tina dies before her death, Tina writes eight letters to her daughter to read on each of her birthdays, and in her last letter, she asks her daughter to bring Rahul and Anjali together. The film follows how Tina's daughter tries her best to reunite her father with Anjali.

Advertisement

4. Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)

Munna Bhai MBBS showcases the unique bond between a goon and his loyal assistant-cum-friend. The film's dialogues showcase the importance they hold in each other's lives, making it a heartwarming experience.

5. Student of the Year (2012)

Student of the Year celebrates the colorful and tumultuous journey from adolescence to adulthood, capturing the essence of the myriad of emotions experienced during this phase of life. The plot of the film takes an unexpected turn when Abhi and Rohan's rivalry evolves into a friendship. However, the situation becomes complicated when the most popular girl on campus, Shanaya Singhania, enters the picture.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Kal Ho Naa Ho tells the story of Naina Catherine Kapur (Preity Zinta), a charming and reserved MBA student, who meets her lively new neighbor Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), her life changes forever. The two fall in love, but Aman cannot share Naina's affection due to privacy. Naina marries her best friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan), who also loves her, after learning about Aman's history. However, Naina is devastated when the truth is revealed.

Advertisement

7. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)

In Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Jai, and Aditi are the ideal couple, but they refuse to explore a romantic relationship. However, when they begin dating other people, they realize they are in love.

8. Kai Po Che! (2013)

Kai Po Che! shows three friends starting an academy to train cricketers. But before reaching their destination, they experience an earthquake, an unstable political situation, and civil unrest.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji to Kajol; here’s what Kuch Kuch Hota Hai cast is upto after 25 years