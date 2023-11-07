8 Bollywood movies about friendship that will make you miss your BFFs: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to 3 Idiots
Bollywood movies based on friendship is one of the famous genres. Here's a list of 8 movies about friendship that will make you plan a meet with your BFFs.
Bollywood movies showcasing the true essence of friendship and the attitude of 'always be there by your side' never fail to win the hearts of entertainment lovers. Reuniting with your best friends after a long time and reliving memories feel like a breath of fresh air. Movies based on friendship offering the support system in each other's lives, bring out one of the best cinematic experiences. From Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani to 3 Idiots, here is a list of 8 movies that are based on friendship.
8 Bollywood movies based on friendship
1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Stars: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rana Daggubati, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kalki Koechlin, Poorna Jagannathan, Evelyn Sharma, Tanvi Azmi, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Farooq Shaikh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Kamal Adib, Anisa Butt, Priyanka Bose
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani revolves around the lives of four young individuals: Kabir Thapar, popularly known as Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi. These youngsters find themselves at different stages of their lives that are crucial for defining their future. To add some excitement to their lives, Bunny, Avi, and Aditi plan a thrilling trek to the mountains of Manali. Naina joins them later, and this is the first time she experiences something as adventurous as this. The movie is all about how their lives change during this journey and the challenges they face along the way.
Eight years later, they reunite for Aditi's wedding, some of them have fulfilled their dreams, others have not. The friends now face a series of decisions that could take their lives in different directions. At this point the movie takes a new turn.
2. 3 Idiots (2009)
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Stars: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Ali Fazal, Boman Irani, Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh, R. Madhavan, Arun Bali, Parikshit Sahni, Farida Dadi, Amardeep Jha, Rahul Kumar
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
The bond between the three main characters shows the strength of friendship and overcoming challenges. 3 Idiots celebrates the idea that true friendship can inspire, motivate, and help individuals achieve their goals.
3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Farah Khan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rahul Khanna and Anjali Sharma are close friends from college who spend a lot of time playing basketball together, although Anjali is better at the game than Rahul. Their friendship is tested when a beautiful new student named Tina Malhotra arrives from London and Rahul is smitten with her, leaving Anjali feeling abandoned and jealous. Rahul confesses his love for Tina the day Anjali decides to reveal her own feelings, leaving her heartbroken. But unfortunately, Tina dies before her death, Tina writes eight letters to her daughter to read on each of her birthdays, and in her last letter, she asks her daughter to bring Rahul and Anjali together. The film follows how Tina's daughter tries her best to reunite her father with Anjali.
4. Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Jimmy Shergill, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Priya Bapat, Suresh Chatwal, Mumait Khan, Surendra Rajan, Rita Puri, Khurshed Lawyer, Rohitash Gaud, Bomie E. Dotiwala, Yatin Karyekar, Kurush Deboo, Rohini Hattangadi, Atul Srivastava
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime
Munna Bhai MBBS showcases the unique bond between a goon and his loyal assistant-cum-friend. The film's dialogues showcase the importance they hold in each other's lives, making it a heartwarming experience.
5. Student of the Year (2012)
- IMDb Rating: 5.2/10
- Stars: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Boman Irani, Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Vaibhavi Merchant, Gautami Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Sana Saeed
- Director: Karan Johar, Abhishek Varman
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime
Student of the Year celebrates the colorful and tumultuous journey from adolescence to adulthood, capturing the essence of the myriad of emotions experienced during this phase of life. The plot of the film takes an unexpected turn when Abhi and Rohan's rivalry evolves into a friendship. However, the situation becomes complicated when the most popular girl on campus, Shanaya Singhania, enters the picture.
6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Farah Khan, Preity Zinta
- Director: Nikkhil Advani
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime
Kal Ho Naa Ho tells the story of Naina Catherine Kapur (Preity Zinta), a charming and reserved MBA student, who meets her lively new neighbor Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), her life changes forever. The two fall in love, but Aman cannot share Naina's affection due to privacy. Naina marries her best friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan), who also loves her, after learning about Aman's history. However, Naina is devastated when the truth is revealed.
7. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Stars: Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Prateik Babbar, Naseeruddin Shah, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Shakun Batra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayaz Khan
- Director: Abbas Tyrewala
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
In Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Jai, and Aditi are the ideal couple, but they refuse to explore a romantic relationship. However, when they begin dating other people, they realize they are in love.
8. Kai Po Che! (2013)
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Stars: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Manav Kaul, Amrita Puri
- Director: Abhishek Kapoor
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Kai Po Che! shows three friends starting an academy to train cricketers. But before reaching their destination, they experience an earthquake, an unstable political situation, and civil unrest.
