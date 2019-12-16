Bollywood Movies Releasing in 2020: Tanhaji, Chhapaak, Brahmastra, Laxmmi Bomb & others hitting the big screen
It has been a mixed year for Bollywood. While there were some shocking flops like Kalank, Ayushmann Khurrana ruled the box office yet again with a hattrick of hits courtesy Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. But Bollywood bowed down to the Avengers as Avengers: Endgame shattered records in India. But how does 2020 look for Bollywood? In one word: Promising. Several star-studded movies are set to release in the next year. Ayushmann would be eyeing for his 8th consecutive hit with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan whereas Deepika Padukone is rule the box office with Chhapaak after a two-year break.
Akshay Kumar will attempt to be the king of the box office with four releases: Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey. Kartik Aaryan will work his magic on the box office with three movies: Imtiaz Ali's Untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Janhvi Kapoor will rule the skies with Gunjan Saxena before she shares the screen with Kartik in Dostana 2.
Without further ado, here's a look at the biggest Bollywood releases of 2020:
|Movies
|
Release Date
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero
|January 10
|Chhapaak
|January 10
|Street Dancer
|January 24
|Panga
|January 24
|Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
|February 21
|Baaghi 3
|March 6
|Gunjan Saxena
|March 13
|Angrezi Medium
|March 20
|Sooryavanshi
|March 27
|83
|April 10
|Coolie No. 1
|May 1
|Laxmmi Bomb
|May 22
|Radhe
|May 22
|Brahmastra
|May
|Thalaivi
|June 26
|Sadak 2
|July 10
|Shamshera
|July 31
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
|July 31
|Bhuj: The Pride of India
|August 14
|Jersey
|August 28
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
|September 11
|Sardar Udham Singh
|October 2
|Satyameva Jayate 2
|October 2
|Toofan
|October 2
|Prithviraj
|November 13
|Laal Singh Chaddha
|December 25
|Bachchan Pandey
|December 25
|Dostana 2
|Yet To Be Announced
Which movie/ movies are you looking forward to in 2020? Let us know your pick in the comments below.
