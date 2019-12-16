Bollywood Movies Releasing in 2020: Tanhaji, Chhapaak, Brahmastra, Laxmmi Bomb & others hitting the big screen

From Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood has something for everyone in store in 2020. Take a look at the biggest Bollywood movies releasing in 2020.
63495 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2019 08:25 am
It has been a mixed year for Bollywood. While there were some shocking flops like Kalank, Ayushmann Khurrana ruled the box office yet again with a hattrick of hits courtesy Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. But Bollywood bowed down to the Avengers as Avengers: Endgame shattered records in India. But how does 2020 look for Bollywood? In one word: Promising. Several star-studded movies are set to release in the next year. Ayushmann would be eyeing for his 8th consecutive hit with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan whereas Deepika Padukone is rule the box office with Chhapaak after a two-year break. 

Akshay Kumar will attempt to be the king of the box office with four releases: Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey. Kartik Aaryan will work his magic on the box office with three movies: Imtiaz Ali's Untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Janhvi Kapoor will rule the skies with Gunjan Saxena before she shares the screen with Kartik in Dostana 2.

Without further ado, here's a look at the biggest Bollywood releases of 2020: 

Movies

Release Date
Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero January 10
Chhapaak January 10
Street Dancer January 24
Panga January 24
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan February 21
Baaghi 3 March 6
Gunjan Saxena March 13
Angrezi Medium March 20
Sooryavanshi March 27
83 April 10
Coolie No. 1 May 1
Laxmmi Bomb May 22
Radhe May 22
Brahmastra May
Thalaivi June 26
Sadak 2 July 10
Shamshera July 31
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 July 31
Bhuj: The Pride of India August 14
Jersey August 28
Gangubai Kathiawadi September 11
Sardar Udham Singh October 2
Satyameva Jayate 2 October 2
Toofan October 2
Prithviraj November 13
Laal Singh Chaddha December 25
Bachchan Pandey December 25
Dostana 2 Yet To Be Announced

Which movie/ movies are you looking forward to in 2020? Let us know your pick in the comments below. 

Comments

Anonymous

more hindutva with no history from ajay

