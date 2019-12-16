Bollywood Movies Releasing in 2020: Tanhaji, Chhapaak, Brahmastra, Laxmmi Bomb & others hitting the big screen

From Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood has something for everyone in store in 2020. Take a look at the biggest Bollywood movies releasing in 2020.

It has been a mixed year for Bollywood. While there were some shocking flops like Kalank, Ayushmann Khurrana ruled the box office yet again with a hattrick of hits courtesy Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. But Bollywood bowed down to the Avengers as Avengers: Endgame shattered records in India. But how does 2020 look for Bollywood? In one word: Promising. Several star-studded movies are set to release in the next year. Ayushmann would be eyeing for his 8th consecutive hit with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan whereas is rule the box office with Chhapaak after a two-year break.

will attempt to be the king of the box office with four releases: Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey. Kartik Aaryan will work his magic on the box office with three movies: Imtiaz Ali's Untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Janhvi Kapoor will rule the skies with Gunjan Saxena before she shares the screen with Kartik in Dostana 2.

Without further ado, here's a look at the biggest Bollywood releases of 2020:

Movies Release Date Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero January 10 Chhapaak January 10 Street Dancer January 24 Panga January 24 Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan February 21 Baaghi 3 March 6 Gunjan Saxena March 13 Angrezi Medium March 20 Sooryavanshi March 27 83 April 10 Coolie No. 1 May 1 Laxmmi Bomb May 22 Radhe May 22 Brahmastra May Thalaivi June 26 Sadak 2 July 10 Shamshera July 31 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 July 31 Bhuj: The Pride of India August 14 Jersey August 28 Gangubai Kathiawadi September 11 Sardar Udham Singh October 2 Satyameva Jayate 2 October 2 Toofan October 2 Prithviraj November 13 Laal Singh Chaddha December 25 Bachchan Pandey December 25 Dostana 2 Yet To Be Announced

Which movie/ movies are you looking forward to in 2020? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi: Neena Gupta OPTS out of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer? Find Out

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More