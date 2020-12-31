Bollywood Movies Releasing in 2021: Sooryavanshi to Laal Singh Chaddha & Radhe; Year's most anticipated films

A number of movies slated to hit the big screen in 2020 were forced to change their release dates due to the lockdown. Due to this, a potpourri of movies, including Radhe, Laal Singh Chaddha and Pathan, has been lined for 2021. Here is a list of most anticipated movies of 2021.

It wasn't a good year at the movies. With the COVID-19 induced lockdown shutting theatres, several movies were forced to push their release dates. Although theatres reopened, with Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 and Diljit Dosanjh-Manoj Bajpai starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari did find their way to the theatres and attempt to work their magic at the box office, many big-budget movies shied away and chose to delay their releases to 2021. This included Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, led '83 and 's Laal Singh Chaddha.

This has led to high expectations being pinned to 2021. Apart from the movies that were initially slated to release in 2020, there are also those movies that were eying a 2021 release. While there is a potpourri of releases, here are a few movies that rock the box office in 2021!

Sooryavanshi:

The third cop from Rohit Shetty's police universe was set to debut this year. However, Sooryavanshi's solo entry was delayed from March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the new release date is yet to be announced, the and starrer is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

'83:

The multi-starrer cricket-themed movie was set to hit the theatres this summer. However, the movie followed Sooryavanshi's footsteps to 2021. The movie is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup and sees Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev while plays Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife.

Laal Singh Chaddha:

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer was also impacted by the lockdown. The Forrest Gump adaptation, which was eyeing a Christmas release, is charging toward completing its filming schedule now.

Brahmastra:

Another movie that was hoping to see light in 2020 was Brahmastra. The fantasy-drama starring and was set to take over the summer of 2020. Like every other big-budget movie of the year, Brahmastra has also been delayed to 2021.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai:

This Eid went sans Bhai ki Eidi for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was impacted due to the lockdown. The actor, on his birthday, revealed that he was eyeing Eid 2021 for its release. However, he has placed a condition. Read about it here: Birthday boy reveals Radhe likely to be Eid 2021 release but on THIS condition

Jersey:

After the massive hit of Kabir Singh, is hoping to hit multiple centuries at the box office with Jersey. The actor wrapped the filming in December. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name and it sees Shahid star alongside Mrunal Thakur.

Sardar Udham:

Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of the revolutionary freedom fighter known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer. The biopic's director Shoojit Sircar released the intense first look last year. The movie was slated to release on Oct 2, 2020, but has been pushed to 2021.

Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. While the filming came to a halt due to the lockdown, the stars have returned to the sets and the filming on in full swing. The actress's look was released before the pandemic impacted the shoot.

Maidaan:

Another sports drama slated to hit the screens in 2021 is 's Maidaan. The movie, inspired by Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, was supposed to release in November 2020. But it was delayed to December 2020 before it was moved to August 2021. Now, Ajay has confirmed that the movie will release on Dusherra i.e., October 15.

Atrangi Re:

Dhanush teams up with Aanand L. Rai again after Raanjhanaa for Atrangi Re. This time, the actor stars alongside Sara Ali Khan and . The team recently wrapped the filming and was slated to release on Valentine's Day 2021.

Shamshera:

The movie went on floors in 2018 and was expected to hit the screens in 2018. However, the movie was delayed. The Karan Malhotra directorial starring Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Mithoon, Rohit Roy and Iravati Harshe is now expected to release next year.

Pathan:

has been away from the movies since the debacle of Zero. For two years, fans had been waiting for the actor to announce his next project. Following his birthday this year, the actor was spotted returning to the movie sets and reportedly began work on Pathan. The movie sees SRK reuniting with Deepika Padukone while working for John Abraham for the first time. ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan sports long locks & stubble as he heads to YRF studio; Is this his look for Pathan?

Prithiviraj:

With numerous movies in the pipeline to release, Akshay Kumar will eye to blow up the box office in 2021. One of his releases includes Prithiviraj. The movie also stars Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt.

Bell Bottom:

Another Akshay Kumar release of the year is Bell Bottom. The movie wrapped the movie in record time and fans wait for it to hit the big screen. Akshay stars alongside Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and .

Shakun Batra untitled movie:

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday team up for Shakun Batra's upcoming flick. While the film is yet to be titled, the team has begun filming. This will be the first time the trio is working together. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi chill over sunshine & breakfast with Shakun Batra before shoot; PHOTOS

Thalaivi:

will bring late J Jayalalithaa's story on the big screen with Thalaivi in 2021. Kangana has shared a number of photos showing her under the skin of the political leader.

Rashami Rocket:

will take on the race track to narrate the story Rashami's journey from a small village to athletic contests in Rashami Rocket. The actress has been training hard for the role. The movie is directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Raining sequels:

The new year will also watch a number of sequels hit the box office. One of which is Bunty Aur Babli 2. The sequel of the 2005 blockbuster stars , Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The Varun Sharma directorial has been wrapped filming and is expected to release in 2021. Another sequel in the making is Satyamev Jayate 2. With Milap Zaveri at the helm, John Abraham returns to the franchise with Divya Khosla Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee by his side. Heropanti 2 too is in the making. The movie sees Tiger Shroff return to the franchise. Lastly, Karthik Aaryan fills Akshay Kumar's shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Note: While these are a few movies that are likely to rock the box office, the releases are subjected to change.

