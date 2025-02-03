Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty’s Hera Pheri 3 to release in 2026; Shah Rukh Khan confirms collab with Siddharth Anand for King

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty’s Hera Pheri 3 is to be released in 2026. Shah Rukh Khan confirms collab with filmmaker Siddharth Anand for King. As a new week is about to bring more entertaining news from the Bollywood industry, let's revisit this week's top news!

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Hera Pheri 3 is set to release in 2026

After Priyadarshan confirmed his association with Hera Pheri 3, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the upcoming comic caper is slated to go on floors in December 2025. It will hit big screens in 2026. A source told us, “Hera Pheri 3 will be shot over a 6-month period from December 2025 till May 2026. The makers are aiming to bring it to the big screen in 2026.”

2. Shah Rukh Khan confirms collaboration with Siddharth Anand for King

Shah Rukh Khan attended an event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In the video, he candidly confirmed Siddharth Anand as the director of the action-entertainer, King. SRK stated, “My director, who is Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So, he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So, I can't tell you, but I can assure you it will entertain you; you will have fun.”

3. Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai ahead of brother's wedding

Priyanka Chopra recently arrived in Mumbai ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhayaya’s wedding celebration. In a video, she was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, waving at the media from far away.

4. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha return from vacation

After enjoying a short vacation, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai with their daughter Raha Kapoor. During their recent airport spotting, the little girl’s cute expression became the talk of the town.

5. Saif Ali Khan Attack: Arrested accused’s facial recognition comes positive

In a new update on Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, cops confirmed that the arrested accused's facial recognition test has come out positive. They also claimed that he is the same person as seen in the CCTV footage that went viral after the incident.

6. Aamir Khan finds love again in Bangalore-based lady

Earlier, reports suggested that Aamir Khan has found love again in Bangalore-based lady after Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. A source told Filmfare, “I can tell you that Aamir recently introduced the lady to his entire family. The meeting went very well.”

7. Udit Narayan kisses a female fan on the lips during his live concert

This week, several videos of veteran singer Udit Narayan kissing a female fan on the lips during a concert went viral. The surprising act left audiences shocked, with social media buzzing with reactions.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!