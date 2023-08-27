Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Alia Bhatt-Kriti win National Award, SRK on Salman Khan's bald look and more

This past week entertainment lovers showered with lots of different kinds of news as it was filled with exciting news and was truly a rollercoaster ride for the Bollywood celebrities. From Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon bagging their first National Award at the 69th edition of the prestigious award ceremony to Shah Rukh Khan reacting to Salman Khan's new bald look, many events have happened. Scroll down to check out the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the National Award for the first time

At the 69th edition of the National Film Awards, Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actress awards for the first time. They won the prestigious award for their captivating performances in the films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

Adah Sharma buys Sushant Singh Rajput's flat

A video of The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma standing on the late Sushant Singh Rajput's flat's building’s terrace has gone viral. According to the Hindustan Times, an entertainment portal named TellyChakkar got in touch with Adah’s team and confirmed that the news is ‘true’. However, further details on when is Adah Sharma moving into SSR’s flat and other information are still under wraps.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome second baby, a girl

On August 25, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech made a collaborative post on Instagram to announce the birth of their second baby, a girl. The couple who already have a baby boy, made an adorable post while announcing the news with their fans and followers.

The couple wrote, "Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family" and added a red heart emoji. In the picture posted by the couple, Yuvraj can be seen holding his baby girl in his arms, while Hazel Keech can be seen holding their son Orion Keech Singh.

Salman Khan's bald look becomes viral on social media

On August 20, Salman Khan attended a party in Mumbai showing off his bald look sent the internet into a frenzy. As soon as the pictures and videos of the actor went viral, fans started speculating that his new look is for the upcoming Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar film.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Salman's new bald look. During the Ask SRK session recently, a fan asked SRK, "@iamsrk sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai #asksrk." In response, the actor wrote, "Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya!!"

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon to reunite on Welcome 3 after 20 years

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are set to reunite on screen after a two-decade hiatus for the film Welcome 3. A source has divulged, "Akshay and Raveena have worked together on multiple films including cults like Mohra. Their last collaboration was Police Force: An Inside Story. It has taken 20 years and a comic caper like Welcome 3 to bring the two of them together. While details of their dynamic in the film have been kept under wraps, however, it is unlike anything they have done before."

The source further elaborated, "Welcome 3 is titled Welcome to the Jungle and is an adventure comedy with a big ensemble. The prep work is in progress and the shoot schedule will be chalked out soon. Both Akshay and Raveena are excited about this reunion."

India's Chandrayaan 3 mission is cheaper than Adipurush, Barbie, and Oppenheimer

India became the first nation to land on the South Pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023. Amidst this, IANS recently reported that India's Chandrayaan 3 mission cost the nation a total of Rs. 615 crore which is way cheaper than the film Adipurush starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Prabhas.

Not only this but also if the amount can be converted to US dollars which is $75 million, is way cheaper than the two recent Hollywood blockbusters Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie which cost $100 million and $145 million respectively.

