Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal to star in Love And War; celebs attend Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, and more

Here comes another Sunday and it means accumulating all the top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the week. Firstly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next titled Love & War will have a stellar cast of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony was graced by several Indian celebrities and many more top news. Let's have a quick look at the top news of the week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal to star in Love & War

Pinkvilla first informed you that ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in the advanced stages of talks with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for a new love story set against the backdrop of war. On January 24, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali treated the audience with the announcement of his next 'epic-saga' titled, Love & War.

The upcoming movie has a stellar cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to hit the theaters next year on Christmas 2025. A while back, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and other team members took to social media and dropped the announcement poster. The text on the poster reads, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga Love & War."

2. Celebrities attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

The much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir took place on January 22. The much-awaited ceremony was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal to Sachin Tendulkar and Rajinikanth, the event was graced by several notable figures. Post-ceremony, celebrities shared beautiful pictures and videos from the event on their social media accounts.

3. Nick Jonas reacts to fans calling him 'Jiju' at Lollapalooza 2024

On January 27, on the first day of Lollapalooza 2024, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas graced the festival as the Jonas Brothers in Mumbai. During their set, fans screamed 'Jiju, jiju' and Nick couldn't hold his laughter. Tapping his heart and blowing a flying kiss as a gesture of gratitude, he addressed the crowd, saying, "I love you all so much, thank you.”

4. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter released

On January 25, Siddharth Anand's much-awaited directorial Fighter was released. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover, and others. The film has been receiving good response from the audience as well as critics.

5. Varun Dhawan's next VD 18 with Atlee reportedly gets a title

According to Bollywood Hungama, the action entertainer led by Varun Dhawan which is addressed as VD 18, will be titled Baby John. The makers of the film received the censor certificate for the teaser from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and after that, the word spread about the film's unique title.

6. Vikramaditya Motwane is set to make a film named The Trident

According to an exclusive report from Pinkvilla, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is currently working on a project titled The Trident. This film, backed by Nikhil Dwivedi, is centered around Operation Trident, a significant maritime operation during the 1971 Bangladesh war. The production team is in discussions with IMAX to be a partner in the project. Notably, two prominent actors have been approached and have given their consent to portray the roles of Yadav and Nanda.

7. Sunny Deol joins Ramayana cast to portray the character of Lord Hanuman

Pinkvilla has gained exclusive insights that Sunny Deol is all set to join the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's epic trilogy, Ramayana. The actor is scheduled to commence shooting for his role in May 2024. Although the actor's appearance in Ramayana: Part One will be a guest role, he will play a more substantial role in the second and third installments of the trilogy. The confirmed ensemble for Ramayana now includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The filmmakers are also in discussions with Vijay Sethupathi to portray the character of Vibhishana.

