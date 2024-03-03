Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding event; Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce first pregnancy

This week was filled with updates from the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. From Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates, the event witnessed a prestigious moment of celebrities meeting each other, the Ambani-Merchant's pre-wedding bash was glamorous. On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer announced their first pregnancy. Apart from these, the legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passed away. Let's have a quick look at the top 7 Bollywood newsmakers of the week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Star-studded pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is gearing up to get married to Radhika Merchant. She is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant, the director of Encore Healthcare. Ahead of the July wedding, the couple had three-day pre-wedding festivities where celebrities from all around the world were invited. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hollywood singer Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and several others graced the event.

2. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan groove to Naatu Naatu

The Ambani-Merchant event witnessed a delightful union between Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. The three Khans of B-town came together during the sangeet for a stunning performance. The trio went up the stage and grooved to the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. They also did SRK's signature pose together. King Khan was also seen igniting the stage by dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce first pregnancy

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a collaborative post to announce their first pregnancy. The couple is going to have their first baby in September 2024. Soon after the news broke, fans and several celebrities congratulated the couple with lovely words.

4. Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passed away

On February 26, veteran singer Pankaj Udhas’s daughter, Nayaab Udhas, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartbreaking note confirming that her father, Pankaj Udhas passed away due to a prolonged illness. The legendary singer was 72 years old when he took his last breath.

5. Dream Girl producer Inder Raj Bahl passes away

Hema Malini starrer Dream Girl's producer Inder Raj Bahl passed away in Mumbai. He was 92. According to a report published in The Times of India, the news of his unfortunate demise was confirmed by veteran producer Rikku Rakeshnath, who was quoted as saying, "He has passed away, and the prayer meet is on Monday."

6. Ivanka Trump takes dandiya lessons with daughter Arabella

Among the international guests who arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash was Ivanka Trump, who attended the soiree with her daughter Arabella. The American businesswoman decided to participate in the merriment by taking a lesson or two on Garba. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a clip of her learning the folk dance with her daughter and some other women.

7. Rihanna twerks on Zingaat with Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor treated her fans on Instagram by sharing a video of herself dancing and twerking with none other than Rihanna to the upbeat song Zingaat. Janhvi captioned the video, "This woman is a goddess. Stop it, goodbye," expressing her admiration for Rihanna's dance moves and charisma.

