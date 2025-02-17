Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Kareena Kapoor urges paps to not take sons Taimur and Jeh's pics; Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee get married and more

From Kareena Kapoor Khan requesting paparazzi not to take pictures of her sons Taimur and Jeh at Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash to Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee getting married on Valentine's Day, a lot happened this week. If you missed the big updates of B-town then here’s a quick recap!

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Kareena Kapoor urges paps not to take Taimur and Jeh's pics at Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash

On February 15, 2025, Bollywood veteran Randhir Kapoor turned 78. To celebrate the legend, the Kapoors hosted a fun birthday bash. At the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with her sons, Taimur and Jeh. While the actress posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue, she requested shutterbugs not to photograph her sons.

2. Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got married

After being engaged for a while, B-town lovers Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got married on Valentine's Day 2025. Soon after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony, the couple posed for the media. The Sikandar actor was seen twirling happily while carrying his wife in his arms.

3. Ileana D’Cruz confirms 2nd pregnancy

After embracing parenthood in 2023, Ileana D’Cruz is all set to be a mother again. On February 15, 2025, she took to her Instagram Stories and confirmed the good news. The actress offered a peek into her midnight cravings and stated, “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant.” Earlier, she welcomed her son Koa Phoenix Dolan with her partner Michael Dolan.

4. Boney Kapoor reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia’s obscene remark

Boney Kapoor addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on Samay Raina's show. While talking to ANI, the actor-producer said, “What he did is something which I don’t endorse at all. There have got to be limitations. There has got to be self-censorship also.”

5. Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 trailer to be attached with Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Source informed Pinkvilla that Sajid Nadiadwala will be attaching Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 trailer with Salman Khan’s Sikandar. An insider said, “The trailer (of Housefull 5) will be exclusively attached to the prints of Sikandar and the fans can witness the madness on the big screen.”

6. Saif Ali Khan gives first interview after stabbing incident

Weeks after getting attacked at his Bandra home, Saif Ali Khan opened up about the indent. He stated that their household alarmed them about an intruder in Jeh Ali Khan’s room. After being stabbed, the Omkara actor decided to go to the hospital while Kareena Kapoor took Jeh to her sister’s house.

7. Kartik Aaryan's upcoming romantic drama and Thama to lock horns on Diwali 2025

On February 15, Kartik Aaryan announced this next film with Sreeleela revealing that the film will be released this year on Diwali 2025. Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Khurrana’s Thama was announced last year in October. The makers stated that the upcoming installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe will be arriving on Diwali 2025.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!