Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav's wedding date, Alia-Ranbir's lipstick gate and more

Like every week, this past week was also filled with exciting news and was truly a rollercoaster ride for the Bollywood celebrities. From a report of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finalizing their wedding date to Alia Bhatt revealing some titbits about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, many events have happened. Scroll down to check out the top 6 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 6 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finalized their wedding date according to report

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 this year. Now, according to a report in Times of India, the couple is set to tie the knot on September 25 in a lavish ceremony to be held in Rajasthan. Their wedding will be attended by their friends and families.

A source mentioned to the portal, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September.”

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu make their relationship Instagram official

On August 20, Banita shared some love-filled photos with Dhillon, and fans are speculating that they have made their relationship Instagram official as she shared a romantic caption too. Sharing the pictures, Sandhu wrote, "with me" and added a red heart emoji.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen in a red bodycon dress. And, AP can be seen looking dashing in a printed matching outfit. They can be seen madly in love while posing together.

Farhan Akhtar opens up on leading lady for Don 3 amid Kiara Advani’s casting reports

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Farhan Akhtar who officially announced his film Don 3 last week was asked about the lead heroine in the film. Revealing the decision is in the process of being finalized, he said, “Well it’s all work in progress. I don’t wanna get ahead of myself and say something that I may have to take back for any other reason but as and when it happens, you’ll know.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that the makers of the project are in talks with Kiara Advani. She was spotted at the Excel Entertainment office, the producers of Don 3, and sources have revealed that it was for a meeting regarding the film.

Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Farhan Akhtar spoke about casting Ranveer Singh as the new Don. He revealed how Ranveer was also anxious about stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and how they went through a similar experience when SRK replaced Senior Bachchan as Don.

Farhan said, “I’m just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's lipstick gate

In a recent video shared by Vogue India, Alia Bhatt who spoke about her favorite lipstick-applying technique in the video, revealed that she wipes off her lipstick a bit immediately after applying it on her lips because her husband Ranbir Kapoor dislikes it when she applies a thick coat of lipstick. "Because one thing, My husband… when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… He would be like ‘Wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural color of my lips.

Akshay Kumar gets Bharat Citizenship on Independence Day

Trolls dubbed him the Canadian Kumar for years, but as fate would have it, on India's 77th Independence Day, Akshay Kumar is now officially an Indian.

The Khiladi of the Hindi Film Industry got his Indian Citizenship on August 15 this year. Taking to his social media he posted a picture of his Indian Citizenship and added the caption, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!"