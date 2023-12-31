Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt reveal daughter Raha's face; Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai 3 on cards?

Here comes another fresh Sunday and notably the last day of 2023. Like all other weeks, this week was filled with exciting news that made it to the 'Hot section.' From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealing their daughter Raha Kapoor's face for the first time, Rajkumar Hirani speaking about how Sanjay Dutt wants him to create Munna Bhai 3, and many more. As this week was eventful, quickly look at the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha makes public appearance

On this festive Christmas day, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming moment by unveiling the face of their charming daughter, Raha. The much-anticipated revelation took place during the duo's arrival for the Kapoor's annual Christmas family lunch. The excitement peaks as fans try to discern which parent the beautiful girl takes after more.

2. Rajkumar Hirani reveals if Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai 3 is on the cards

In a recent interview with ANI, Rajkumar Hirani shared, "Munna Bhai ke sath humesha mera struggle yehi raha hai ki pichli do films itni achi ban gayi hai ki mere paas 5 aadhi likhi scripts abhi tak padi hui hai (My constant struggle with Munna Bhai has been that the first two films were so well-received that I currently have five half-written scripts)."

The filmmaker adds, "Meri aksar baat hoti rehti hai Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) se. Woh kehta hai ki ek banani chahiye. Abhi ye Dunki khatam hui hai toh ab main kholunga pitara purani kahanio ka. Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai aur banani hai pr kab woh mujhe abhi nahin pata (Sanju and I frequently talk about Munna Bhai 3. He encourages me to create it. With Dunki just concluded, I will now delve into the archive of old stories I possess. While there is a strong desire to bring Munna Bhai 3 to life, its timeline remains uncertain)."

3. Janhvi Kapoor to do a big-budget film

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Janhvi Kapoor will headline a big-budget film soon. The film is on a 'massive scale' and its announcement will be one of the most significant casting announcements in recent times. The details of this film, however, are still shrouded in mystery and nothing about her role or the film is out now. We can expect some exciting details to emerge soon.

4. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding deets revealed

A source revealed to News 18 that the wedding ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will take place on January 3 at Bandra’s plush Taj Lands End hotel, followed by the two reception parties – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10.

The report further suggests that lovebirds will have a Marathi-style wedding as a mark of honor to the groom’s roots. According to the source, most of the jewelry shopping has taken place from a popular store in Matunga, which is known for its traditional pieces and designs. On the other hand, the food menu will also comprise an eclectic spread. The source was quoted as saying, “Most actors aren’t in town due to the holiday season. But be assured that it’s going to be a star-studded affair. Those who won’t be able to make it to their big day will be a part of the reception in Jaipur.”

5. Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he doesn’t extend birthday wishes to Salman Khan on social media

During the AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared a photo of Salman Khan, notifying Shah Rukh Khan that it was Salman's birthday that day. In his response, King Khan revealed that he had already conveyed his wishes to Salman privately. He further explained that he refrains from expressing such sentiments on social media as it is a more personal gesture.

6. Filmmaker Karan Johar slams trolls online

Karan Johar addressed a comment from a troll on his Instagram story, suggesting he find a daughter-in-law for his mother's pastime. KJo expressed his offense at such comments, saying he found them particularly offensive. He went on to clarify that his mother is actively involved in co-parenting his children and does not require any form of entertainment.

7. Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor over viral Christmas video

According to a PTI report, Sanjay Tiwari filed a complaint at Ghatkopar police station against Ranbir Kapoor and his family members over a viral Christmas video where they were celebrating the festival. The complaint, filed through lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, alleges that in the video, the actor is seen pouring liquor on a cake and setting it on fire while chanting 'Jai Mata Di.' The complainant claims that using intoxicants during a celebration of another religion's festival and chanting 'Jai Mata Di' hurt his religious sentiments. As of now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case.

