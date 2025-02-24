Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor have blast at Aadar Jain’s wedding; Shraddha Kapoor poses with rumored beau Rahul Mody at event, more

From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor attending Aadar Jain’s wedding to Shraddha Kapoor posing with rumored beau Rahul Mody at the event, it has been a busy week for B-town celebs. If you missed these major updates from Tinsel Town then here’s a quick recap!

Here are the top 7 Bollywood newsmakers of the week:

1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan attend Aadar Jain’s wedding

Last week, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got into matrimony in the presence of their loved ones. Several B-town celebs including Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan had a blast at their wedding. Rekha, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shloka Mehta, and others also made stylish entries at the gala.

2. Shraddha Kapoor poses with rumored beau Rahul Mody at wedding reception

While B-town was busy getting Aadar and Alekha getting married, Shraddha Kapoor and her rumored beau Rahul Mody were attending a wedding reception in Ahmedabad. An inside video from the event showed the alleged B-town lovers posing together at the soiree.

3. Priyanka Chopra protects daughter Malti as they jet off from Mumbai

After wrapping up her brother’s wedding and other work commitments, Priyanka Chopra was spotted jetting off from Mumbai airport. The diva was joined by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. As the paparazzi started clicking their images, the global star was seen protecting her like a responsible mother.

4. Salman Khan jokes about ‘nepotism’ at event

Salman Khan attended his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s song launch event in Dubai. On the special day, he was seen joking about ‘nepotism’ while standing on the stage. The Sikandar actor said, “That’s what nepotism is! His (Ayaan) parents, good producers. Both the kids, Alizeh and Ayaan.”

5. Hrithik Roshan reunites with ‘Team War’

Earlier last week, the team of The Roshans hosted a star-studded success bash for the Netflix series. At the event, Hrithik Roshan reunited with ‘Team War’. He dropped an image with Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, and Siddharth Anand who worked with him in the film War.

6. Prajakta Koli drops happy PICS from her intimate Mehendi

On February 23, 2024, Mismatched’s Prajakta Koli shared Mehendi pictures with her fiancé Vrishank Khanal. As soon as she dropped the photos, celebs like Vikrant Massey, Barkha Singh, and others showered love on them.

7. B-town celebs celebrate India’s win over Pakistan in Champions Trophy match

After the Indian cricket team won the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Sharvari, Vivek Oberoi and other celebs took to social media to celebrate the feat.

