Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to get sequel titled Animal Park, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 release date, and more

It's Sunday and Pinvilla is here to present you the top news from the Bollywood industry which created a buzz throughout this week. From Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal to get a potential sequel titled Animal Park to Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 finally getting a release date, it's been full of exciting news throughout these seven days. Take a quick look at the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Animal might get a sequel

A fan recently shared a video on Twitter and made an interesting revelation after enjoying Animal in theaters. The fan posted a still from the post-credit scene, showcasing Ranbir Kapoor, filled in blood, with the words 'Animal Park' gracing the screen, hinting at the title of the sequel. Meanwhile, Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor's Animal was released on December 1, 2023.

2. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 gets release date

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Ayan Mukerji have collaborated for War 2. We were also exclusively informed that Kiara Advani has been roped in for the film. Now adding to the excitement, War 2 got a release date and will hit the big screens ahead of Independence Day 2025, on August 14, 2025.

3. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur released

Sam Bahadur was also one of the most anticipated films of this year. Vicky Kaushal starrer hit the theaters today, December 1 and fans are praising the performance of the actor on social media. Vicky played Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw aka Sam Bahadur, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra plays his wife Silloo Maneckshaw, while Fatima Sana Sheikh portrays the role of Late Smt. Indira Gandhi.

4. Salman Khan to start The Bull next year

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are reuniting after 25 years on a big-budget action film directed by Vishnuvardhan.

We again exclusively learned that Salman Khan is all set to start shooting for the Vishnuvardhan directorial The Bull in February 2024. “Salman Khan has allotted bulk dates to Karan Johar for this ambitious action thriller inspired by true events. He will be shooting for this film from February to August, and the prep work to change his body structure has already started,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that one would get to see the leaner version of Salman in the Vishnuvardhan directorial. The film is likely to be Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release, however, the exact date will be locked once the film goes on floors.

5. Suhana Khan turns singer first time for The Archies

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram and shared a post revealing she turned a singer for the first time as she sang Jab Tum Na Theen from The Archies. The song is also voiced by Dot., Javed Akhtar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Tejas.

6. Alia Bhatt falls prey to Deepfake

After Kajol, Katrina Kaif, and Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt now falls prey to Deepfake video. An AI-generated video of Alia Bhatt is doing the rounds on social media. The video features a woman with the morphed face of Alia Bhatt making obscene gestures.

7. Giorgia Andriani confirms breakup with Arbaaz Khan

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Giorgia Andriani revealed that she has broken up with Arbaaz Khan. She said, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him; I will always do."

Giorgia added, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't; I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different."

When asked what's the relationship status with Arbaaz, she said, "At this point, we are very good friends. We've always been very good friends even at that time when we were more than friends. We've been always very close, had a lot of fun together. I guess that is also one of the reasons why it was kinda hard to become from friends to friends friends."

She said, "It is difficult to bounch back from a long relationship even from short relationship sometimes. I think whatever that made my relationship very special with him was the fun. Having fun so much with that person for a [rolonged amount of time, of course it is very hard to bounch back, however, bouncing vack is the best part of a breakup."

