Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer released; Salman Khan teases Tiger 4, and more

Pinkvilla is here to present you the top news from the Bollywood industry which created a buzz throughout this week. From the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal releasing to Salman Khan spilling some beans about the possibility of Tiger 4, it's been exciting all throughout the seven days. Take a quick look at the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Animal trailer is out

On November 23rd, the long-anticipated trailer for Animal was finally released. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, the trailer is packed with entertainment from start to finish. The film is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

2. Salman Khan teases Tiger 4

Salman Khan hinted at the possibility of Tiger 4 amidst the success of Tiger 3. During the ICC World Cup 2023 final, Katrina Kaif lauded Virat Kohli's journey, sharing her observations from his IPL debut with RCB to the present. Salman jokingly commented that she saw him evolve from Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger 3, adding a humorous touch by suggesting she can wait for Tiger 4 when he reaches 60.

3. Dunki's Lutt Putt Gaya song is out

On the 21st of November, Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to reveal the poster for Dunki's first song, Lutt Putt Gaya. This much-anticipated song was released on November 22. The film is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

4. First look of Ajay Devgan from Singham Again unveiled

On November 21, filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram and shared actor Ajay Devgn's look from their upcoming project, Singham Again. Devgn is portrayed in a raw, rugged, and bold appearance, emanating intensity with fire in his eyes, giving a glimpse into his character in the film.

5. Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan collaborate on a film

Karan Johar made an announcement revealing that Kartik Aaryan is set to star in the upcoming film by Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms. The yet-to-be-titled movie, scheduled for a cinematic release on August 15, 2025, is a war drama based on true events.

6. Salman Khan formally announces his upcoming movie The Bull

In a recent conversation with Zoom TV, Salman Khan officially announced his upcoming film, titled The Bull, produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. The project will be directed by Vishnuvardhan.

7. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram reveal their wedding date

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram revealed that their wedding is scheduled for November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, with a subsequent reception in Mumbai. The couple took to Instagram to share their joy with fans and request their blessings.

