Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Rani Mukerji had miscarriage in 2020; Sunny Deol-Esha watch Gadar 2 and more

The past week has been a roller coaster ride for all the celebrities in B-town. Let's have a rewind mode and recollect the top newsmakers of this week. From Rani Mukerji recalling having a miscarriage in 2020 to Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, and family watching Gadar 2 together, many events have happened. Scroll down to check out the top 6 newsmakers of the week.

Top 6 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

Rani Mukerji had miscarriage in 2020

According to a report in The Business Today, Rani Mukerji revealed going through a tragedy in 2020 during the pandemic. She revealed that she was expecting a second child but miscarried five months into her pregnancy. Rani said, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world, every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film… so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy."

Are Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar collaborating for a film after Dostana 2 fallout?

During a press conference in Melbourne, celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan were asked if they are collaborating soon. The director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani said, “We gave one attempt and for various reasons, it didn’t fructify and we have been in conversation to do something. Hopefully, this one will materialize. It’s something we are very excited about.”

When the two were asked if that project could actually be Dostana 2, KJo smiled and said, “Ask us no secrets and we tell you no lies."

Sunny Deol makes rare public appearance with Bobby, Esha to watch Gadar 2 together

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has been receiving a lot of praise and immense love from fans since its release. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on August 12 and it witnessed a rare sight, as Sunny and Bobby Deol made a rare public appearance with their sisters Esha and Ahana, the daughters of Dharmendra and his second wife, actress Hema Malini. Post the screening, the siblings posed together for pictures.

Imran Khan makes statement on his Bollywood comeback

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan who has been away from the lights-camera-action world, made a rare post on social media to update his fans about his Bollywood comeback.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram Threads Imran Khan wrote, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me." And a fan commented, "We want luck - 2." He took a screenshot of his Threads post along with the fan's comment and posted it on Instagram. The actor captioned it, "I guess that's what I get for posting on Threads.”

Kiara Advani approached to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3

After years of speculations, Farhan Akhtar has finally announced Don 3. The filmmaker is now reviving the Don franchise with Ranveer Singh, who will continue the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who previously played the role of Don in 1978 and 2006 respectively. The movie will release in theatres in 2025. The makers have already started looking for the female lead opposite Ranveer and Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Kiara Advani has been approached to play the leading lady in Don 3.

The actress was spotted at the office of Excel Entertainment on August 12, and sources have confirmed that their meeting was for Don 3.

A source close to the development informed us, "Farhan Akhtar has narrated the basic plotline of Don 3 to Kiara, and she loved it. Kiara has given her verbal nod and is excited to be a part of this thrilling world of rebooted Don alongside Ranveer Singh, with whom she has always dreamed of working. She, however, will not be playing the character of Roma, essayed by Priyanka Chopra in the previous Shah Rukh Khan movies. The Don franchise has been given a fresh makeover and will feature new characters. There will be no Roma this time, but yes, Kiara's character will have negative shades."

Pasoori singer Ali Sethi brushes off rumors of marriage with Salman Toor

Some unverified reports stated the Pasoori singer tied the knot with his childhood friend, Salman Toor. Twitter went gaga with the news and had a collective meltdown which made the singer trend on top. But brushing off the rumors, Ali Sethi took the Instagram Stories and wrote, "I am not married. I don't know who started the rumor. But maybe they should help market my new release." He attached the link to his new song as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Nitin Desai passes away, Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy and more