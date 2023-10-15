Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's looks from Tiger 3 revealed, Deepika Padukone's first look from Singham Again and more

Sunday means gathering important news from the Bollywood industry. This past week entertainment lovers received lots of different kinds of news as it was filled with exciting news and was truly a rollercoaster ride for the Bollywood celebrities. This week, many events such as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's looks from Tiger 3 revealed, Deepika Padukone's first look from Singham Again released, and many more. Quickly read the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's looks from Tigers 3

Salman Khan took to his Instagram and shared new posters from Tiger 3 where his looks as super agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore and Katrina Kaif's look as Zoya were revealed. The trailer of the film is set to release on October 16.

Shah Rukh Khan receives Y+ security cover for THIS reason

Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been given Y+ security cover due to potential threats. According to a report in Indian Express, security agencies in Maharashtra have upgraded Shah Rukh's security to the Y+ category citing 'imminent and probable' threats against the superstar. While Mumbai police sources acknowledged the heightened security measures, they chose not to divulge the specifics of the threat King Khan faced.

Sunny Deol in talks to join Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana

According to sources close to the development, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Nitesh Tiwari and his team are in talks with Sunny Deol to play the part of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. The source revealed to us, “Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian Film Industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion."

The source further added, "Apart from being a part of the Ramayana trilogy, Nitesh Tiwari along with his producer partners, Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are also looking to make a standalone film on Lord Hanuman with Sunny Deol in the lead. The Ramayana is just a small part of Lord Hanuman’s life, and there are many other facets to the story. Nitesh wants to explore that with a standalone film on Lord Hanuman."

Genelia Deshmukh joins in Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

Pinkvilla first revealed that Aamir Khan’s next has been titled Sitaare Zameen Par and will go on floors in January 2024. Now, we also have exclusively learned that Genelia Deshmukh has been cast to play the female lead of Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Aamir.

Advertisement

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina kaif to release on November 12

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the action-packed YRF Spy Universe film Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screen on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in India and international markets.

"The release of Tiger 3 will coincide with Diwali and YRF is looking to adopt a unique pattern for film's release. 2023 is certified as the year of "Adhik Mass" as per the Hindi calendar which has resulted in a conflict with regards to the exact date of several festivals. Monday, November 13 is Amavasya as per the Hindu calendar which is not a favourable day astrologically to release a film while Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year actually falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj on the other hand will be celebrated on November 15," revealed a source close to the development.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji's BTS photos from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released

The makers of the superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shared behind-the-scenes photos from the movie's sets. The photos feature Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar, and others from different moments in the making of the film.

Sharing the pictures, the makers captioned it, “Before you go down memory lane at the cinemas again, here's a glimpse of everything that went on behind the scenes! Experience the magic of cinema & #KuchKuchHotaHai on 15th October.”

Deepika Padukone's first look from Singham Again revealed

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared her look from the movie Singham Again. In the caption, she wrote, "Introducing…Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain." Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh reacted to his wife's first look from the movie and commented, "AAG LAGA DEGI (fire emojis)."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Deepika Padukone is fierce cop Shakti Shetty in FIRST LOOK; Ranveer Singh says 'Aag laga degi'