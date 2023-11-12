Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 released; Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal's Dunki new posters out, and more

Pinkvilla is here to present you the top news from the Bollywood industry which created a buzz throughout this current week. First of all, one of the most anticipated films of 2023, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi was released today, November 12. On the other hand, other new posters of Dunki showcasing Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu, and others were revealed, and many more. Take a quick look at the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 released

On November 12, one of the most awaited films of 2023, Tiger 3 hit theaters. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Social media is buzzing with the festive fervor, showcasing fans gathering outside theaters, their cheers and hoots echoing in excitement. The film has received a lot of love and appreciation already from fans and several Bollywood celebrities.

2. Dunki new posters are out

After releasing Drop 1 and the initial posters of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram and shared two new posters from his upcoming film Dunki on November 10. Sharing the posters featuring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others, he wrote, "Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023."

3. Salman Khan is likely to appear at Koffee With Karan 8

According to a recent report in India Today, Salman Khan could feature in the finale of the current season of Koffee with Karan. The report suggests that Karan Johar is eager to have Salman Khan grace the show's closing episode and is currently in discussions with the Tiger 3 actor.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Singham Again first look revealed

The first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Singham Again was unveiled on November 8. She is portraying the role of Avni Bajirao Singham in the upcoming film. While Ajay Devgn reprises his supercop role; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and others will be seen in important roles. Singham Again will be released on August 15, 2024.

5. Zoya Akhtar's The Archies trailer is out

The makers of The Archies finally unveiled the trailer of the Netflix film. The cast of the film features Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. Zoya Akhtar's directorial is set to release on the OTT platform on December 7.

On the other hand, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a cameo appearance in his daughter's debut film The Archies. A source informed the portal that the Jawan actor is connected to the project, and it is a special one for him as it marks Suhana’s entry into the film industry. "He wanted to be part of the project in some way, due to which he has a special connection to it. He has either a cameo appearance or he is onboard as a narrator in the web film," added the source.

6. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur trailer is out

The makers of Sam Bahadur finally released the trailer on November 7. In the trailer, glimpses of the journey of "India's greatest soldier," Sam Manekshaw, played by Vicky Kaushal, who dedicated his life to the Indian army were focused. The setting of the film was set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Sanya Malhotra plays the role of his wife, while Fatima Sana Shaikh delivers a promising portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is set to release on December 1, 2023.

7. Anushka Sharma spotted with baby bump as she attends Team India’s Diwali bash with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended Team India's Diwali bash on November 11. Anushka embraced a minimal look, elegantly decked out in a striking purple kurta set with a dupatta, while Virat exuded traditional charm in his stylish green outfit. A viral video captured the couple's entrance to the hotel hosting the event, with the cricketer graciously acknowledging the cheering fans. Notably, Anushka's subtly visible baby bump grabbed everyone's attention.

