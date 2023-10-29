Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam released, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding video featured on KWK 8, more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

This past week entertainment lovers were showered with lots of different kinds of news as it was filled with exciting news and was truly a rollercoaster ride for the Bollywood celebrities. From Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam released to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video featured in the first episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8, many events happened. Take a quick look at the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

Tiger 3 first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam released

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the popular Bollywood stars dropped the first music video of Tiger 3, the peppy number Leke Prabhu Ka Naam on October 23, Monday. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, is composed by the senior musician Pritam, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Tiger 3 is set to release on Diwali, November 12, 2023.

Legendary cricketer and father of actor Angad Bedi, Bishan Singh Bedi passes away

The veteran cricketer and former Indian team captain Bishan Singh Bedi passed away at the age of 77. The legend is survived by his wife Anju Bedi and son Angad Bedi, the renowned Bollywood actor. Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and others condoled the demise of Bishan Singh Bedi on social media.

Bollywood celebrities mourn loss of Friends actor Matthew Perry

The renowned Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, widely known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends, unfortunately, passed away. Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, and others mourned the loss of the actor.

Ranbir Kapoor drops major update on Brahmastra 2

During a conversation with fans on Zoom, Ranbir Kapoor shared a major update on Brahmastra 2. The actor confirmed that the script of the Ayan Mukerji directorial has been finalized and the team is set to kickstart the shooting of the project, by the end of 2024. He also added that they have taken notes from the criticism, and are determined not to repeat the mistakes in the sequel.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji to appear at Koffee With Karan 8

According to India Today, Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji are set to grace the popular show Koffee With Karan Season 8. The duo, who appeared in Karan Johar's show together for the last time in 2007, are expected to shoot the episode soon.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal song Satranga is out

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action movie Animal recently released the second single from the movie. The Satranga song is sung by Arijit Singh. It features the protagonist's strained dynamics with his beloved wife Geetanjali (played by Rashmika Mandanna), and his family.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video featured at Koffee With Karan 8

The wedding video of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was featured in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8. From engagement to wedding rituals, emotionally packed wedding videos, engagement moments, the couple taking vows, and a lot of sweet moments were shown in the episode.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 trailer released, Shah Rukh Khan's first Dunki poster unveiled and more