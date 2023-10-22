Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 trailer released, Shah Rukh Khan's first Dunki poster unveiled and more

Pinkvilla on Sunday gathers important news from the Bollywood industry. This past week entertainment lovers were showered with lots of different kinds of news as it was filled with exciting news and was truly a rollercoaster ride for the Bollywood celebrities. This week, many events such as Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 trailer was released, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki poster unveiled, and many more. Take a quick look at the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 trailer released

The official trailer of Tiger 3, the much-awaited third installment of the spy thriller franchise led by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was released on October 16. Along with Salman and Katrina, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is set to lead the antagonist role in Tiger 3. The film will be released on November 12, 2023.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon received their first National Award

The prestigious grand ceremony of the 69th National Film Awards took place in Delhi on October 17. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon received their first National Awards for their films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. The honor was bestowed upon them by President Droupadi Murmu.

Tiger Shroff joins Singham Again squad

Tiger Shroff joined the squad of Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty's third installment of the Singham franchise. He joined as ACP Satya, a Special Task Force officer in Singham Again. The rest of the cast members also include 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh and 'Lady Singham' Deepika Padukone.

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh team up for Tiger 3

Bollywood's Bhaijaan has joined hands with the popular singer Arijit Singh for the first time in his career, for a song in his upcoming spy action movie, Tiger 3. Salman Khan took to his official social media handle and made the announcement of the release of the first single from Tiger 3 titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video to play at Koffee With Karan 8

According to the Hindustan Times, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding video will be played in the pilot episode of the much-awaited show Koffee With Karan 8. However, we'll have to wait till DeepVeer's Koffee With Karan 8 episode promo drops, to get an official confirmation.

Shah Rukh Khan's first poster from Dunki is out

Dunki is the upcoming social comedy-drama featuring leading man Shah Rukh Khan. Now, the highly-anticipated first poster of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial was finally unveiled. The film will hit the screens overseas on December 21, 2023, a day before its release in India.

Raghav Chadha makes romantic birthday post for wifey Parineeti Chopra's 35th birthday

Parineeti Chopra turned 35 on October 22. Her husband Raghav Chadha made a romantic post for her birthday. he penned, “You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable You bring SO much joy into my world…On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are…Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!”

