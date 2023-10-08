Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan reveals Tiger 3 trailer release date, Shahid Kapoor recalls doing Haider for free, and more

This past week entertainment lovers offered lots of different kinds of news as it was filled with exciting news and was truly a rollercoaster ride for the Bollywood celebrities. Many events have happened from Salman Khan revealing the trailer release date of Tiger 3 to Shahid Kapoor exclusively recalling filming Haider for free. Scroll down to read the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

Salman Khan reveals Tiger 3's trailer release date

Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively informed that the much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will be released by mid-October. Yash Raj Films, the studio behind the action thriller, has revealed the trailer release date. The official trailer will drop on Monday, October 16. They wrote, "#Tiger3Trailer coming to roar louder than ever on 16th October. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Akshay Kumar officially announces Sky Force

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and has officially announced his upcoming movie Sky Force. Sharing he video, the actor captioned, “Aaj Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti ke din saara desh keh raha hai- Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhaan (Today on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying - Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Science, Jai Research). No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. 🇮🇳 Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October 2024.”

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from wedding with Salim Karim

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan took to her Instagram and shared some glimpses from her wedding with Salim Karim. Sharing the dreamy wedding video, the actress wrote, "My Shehzada, Salim." She also shared a beautiful picture of herself posing with Salim. The translated caption read, "Bismillah. Thank you thank God."

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly not summoned as an accused in online betting case

News18 stated that Ranbir Kapoor has not been summoned as an accused.

The news portal quoted a source mentioning, “Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association. Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of the conspiracy but very important to understand the scam."

Shahid Kapoor reveals wife Mira Rajput asked him to do Kabir Singh

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor revealed that his wife Mira Rajput actually convinced him to do Kabir Singh.

Speaking about the plot of Kabir Singh, he said, "So I was like this guy has done his first film. I have worked in so many movies. The way he personifies this character, I don't know if I'll be able to because people have already seen me in many different characters. And I finished my whole gyaan (knowledge), saying that 'this is my reason, Mira. Mujhe ye film nahi karni chahiye. (I shouldn't do this film)."

How his wife Mira convinced Shahid to do Kabir Singh, the actor added, "She just kept looking at me and after 5 minutes she was like 'just shut up and do it. It's the perfect film for you'. I was like 'really?', she was like 'Yeah. People love to see you in love stories, people love to see you in messed-up characters. This has both! Just do it!' Her thinking was so simple and I had overcomplicated it for myself and I guess it was good I did Kabir Singh." WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Watch Parineeti Chopra's video of her 'swagat' at Raghav Chadha's house

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on 24 September in Udaipur, Rajasthan. An adorable video of Parineeti receiving a grand welcome at her new house in Delhi, just a day after her wedding to Raghav Chadha has surfaced. Watch the video:

Shahid Kapoor recalls filming Haider for free

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he filmed Haider for free. He also added that it's the only film he has done for free while recalling his conversation with Vishal Bhardwaj. The actor said, "They told me that they wanna make this movie and we need five months of your life and we want you to shave your head and go bald but we can't pay you. So I said 'and what makes you think I'll do it?' and Vishal sir looked at me and said, 'coz its Hamlet and I'm making it." Shahid then agreed to do the film as he realized that they could not afford to make the film if it was loaded with his fee.

