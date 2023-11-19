Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh arrive for IND vs AUS final match, SRK hosts party for David Beckham and more

Pinkvilla is here to present you the top news from the Bollywood industry which created a buzz throughout this week. From Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others arriving for the IND vs AUS final match to David Beckham gracing the special parties hosted by SRK and Sonam Kapoor, many events have happened. Take a quick look at the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend India vs Australia World Cup final match

The final match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 is taking place between India and Australia in Ahmedabad today. Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh were seen attending the match. Have a look:

2. Anushka Sharma spotted in Ahmedabad with Vamika to support Virat Kohli and team India at World Cup final

In a video shared by a fan yesterday, Anushka Sharma graced the Ahmedabad airport and was accompanied by her daughter, Vamika. The actress headed to the Ahmedabad stadium to support Virat Kohli and Team India.

3. David Beckham attends Shah Rukh Khan's party

Football star David Beckham was invited to the party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan at his Mannat. Inside pictures and videos from the bash surfaced. Several celebrities attended the grand party on November 16. Let's take a glimpse of it:

The football icon also attended a special party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their house.

4. Alia Bhatt shares sneak peek into her Jigra character

Alia Bhatt shared two pictures giving a sneak peek into her character in the upcoming film Jigra. Sharing the pictures, she informed fans that the pictures were shot by director Vasan Bala. In the first picture, the actress is seen getting her makeup done by a man. The second snap shows her behind a glass window. He wore a white shirt and black pants and paired it with a black coat. The pictures give a mystique to her character.

5. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share BTS pics from Ral Leela sets as film clocks 10 years

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone completed 10 years of release today. The couple made a collaborative post on Instagram and shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever … in more ways than one!"

6. Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal reportedly shot for Koffee With Karan 8

According to a recent report from India Today, it has been revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are set to grace the popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8 for an upcoming episode. The duo has reportedly already shot for the episode at Yash Raj Studios on Thursday, November 16.

7. Salman Khan on Tiger 3 success

Salman Khan has recently stated the success of his action thriller Tiger 3 in a statement. He said, “I have immense pride in being an action hero and I’m fortunate that people have loved me in this avatar in so many films. It feels great to taste success again and again with this genre because it is not an easy genre of cinema to please people with. You have to constantly reinvent and give audiences something new that they haven’t seen with each action film. So, this appreciation feels like a hattrick of success for me. The success of these films is also very personal to me."

