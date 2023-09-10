Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's blockbuster opening to Ayan Mukerji unveiling Brahmastra part 2 concept art

Sunday means having all the week's news on one page. Pinkvilla presents you with every 'Top Stories' that made it to the 'Hot' section this week. From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's having a blockbuster opening to Ayan Mukerji unveiling Brahmastra part 2 concept art, many events have happened. Take a look at this week's newsmakers.

Here are top 6 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan takes theater by storm

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan had a blockbuster opening on September 7, 2023. The film has been receiving a lot of praise from fans as well as critics because of its action-packed sequence, powerful dialogues, and outstanding acting skills.

Fans attended the first-day first-show of Jawan at 6 a.m. at Gaiety Theater. In the video shared by King Khan's official fan club, the ardent fans of the superstar are seen chanting 'Bharath ki Shaan Shah Rukh Khan," as they march towards the Gaiety Theatre for the historic 6 AM show.

Sharing the video, they captioned it, "It's 5:35 AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6 AM and it's MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen!"

SRK took to his Twitter and reshared the video and wrote, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theater. Big love and thanks."

On the other hand, in a picture shared by Shalini Passi on Instagram, Deepika Padukone is seen posing with Shah Rukh's son AbRam at the Jawan screening. It is a group picture that also shows Gauri Khan's mom Savita Chhibber standing next to Deepika.

Animal Team plans to kick off their campaign on September 28

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the team of Animal, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, is all ready to kick off their 2-month-long promotional campaign on September 28, which coincides with Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday.

“It’s work in progress on the teaser front and the idea is to bring it out on RK’s birthday. Which a rough cut is already locked, it’s sent for polishing the post production department. If the teaser is locked, which mostly likely will be, the team will treat all the fans with an epic teaser on Ranbir’s birthday,” revealed a source close to the development.

“If not for a teaser, the idea is definitely to bring out some other asset like a poster, motion poster or something else none would expect,” the source further added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee to return with Jawan 2?

For those who have already seen Jawan, there is a promising reason behind fan speculation about a possible sequel. The film cleverly hints about Jawan 2 in its conclusion, leaving the audience intrigued.

Shah Rukh, playing Azad, receives an envelope towards the end, which contains important information about their next mission. Notably, this envelope is distributed by a special guest presence. If Jawan 2 is indeed in the works, it demands an exciting ride as the makers navigate the next chapter of the story.

Akshay Kumar announces Welcome To The Jungle with hilarious promo

Anees Bazmee's directorial Welcome became one of the super hits in 2007. The filmmaker surprised his fans with a sequel of the movie titled Welcome Back years later. Now, according to an official announcement made by Jio Studios, Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) the threequel is set to hit the theaters next year.

Akshay Kumar announced Welcome To The Jungle with a hilarious promo ft. Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal the casting details and the title of the film. The star-studded movie comprises Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's seemingly wedding invitation card goes viral on the Internet

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding seemingly invitation card of their wedding went viral on social media.

The card read, “With the heavenly blessings of our most revered Shri. P.N. Chadha ji Smt. Vimla Chadha Smt. Usha and Shri H.S. Sachdeva Alka and Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son, Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena and Pawan Chopra on 30th September, 2023, Taj Chandigarh.” However, it is not confirmed whether the card is real or not.

Ayan Mukerji unveils 'early concept art' for Brahmastra: Part Two-Dev

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva was released in theatres on 9th September 2022.

Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram account to share a video clip, which is a compilation of the early concept artwork for Brahmastra parts 2 and 3. Sharing the visuals, Ayan wrote, "RAHMĀSTRA - PART TWO: DEV Early Concept Art Work Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration."

