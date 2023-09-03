Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan-Sunny Deol reunion at Gadar 2 success bash, Tiger 3 poster unveiled and more

This past week entertainment lovers garnered with lots of different kinds of news as it was filled with exciting news and was truly a rollercoaster ride for the Bollywood celebrities. From Shah Rukh Khan, and Sunny Deol reuniting at the Gadar 2 success bash to Salman Khan's Tiger 3 poster getting unveiled, many events have happened. Scroll down to check out the top 6 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 6 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan pose with Sunny Deol at Gadar 2 success bash

The star-studded success party of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starring Gadar 2 took place in Mumbai on September 2 as the film approached the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Dharmendra, Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer Deol, Bobby Deol, and many others, attended the event.

Fans loved seeing Sunny and Shah Rukh posing together for the paparazzi during the party.

Have a look:

Jawan trailer is OUT

The highly-anticipated trailer for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan has finally been released on August 31, 2023.

The trailer of Jawan shows us the high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh Khan is seen hijacking a metro, while Nayanthara plays a police officer who is in charge of the case. There's also a mention of Alia Bhatt in the trailer. Deepika Padukone making a special appearance has increased the anticipation for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan is seen as a soldier in another plot line. He is also seen romancing Nayanthara in the trailer. The film is set to release on September 7, 2023.

Sunny Deol confirms Border 2

Pinkvilla was the first to inform the readers about Border 2 and now it has been confirmed by Sunny Deol himself.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Sunny talked about making Border 2. When Ranveer said that he had heard that Border 2 was in the making, Sunny laughed and said, “Even I have heard!”. He then added, “We wanted to do this even earlier. I remember in 2015… But then my film didn’t work. So log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe the (People were scared to make it). Now everyone wants to make that!” He also added that he is looking for a good story for the sequel.

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders to premiere at BFI London Film Festival

On September 1, Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that her film The Buckingham Murders is going to be premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14 and 15, 2023. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta.

Announcing the news, Kareena captioned, “The Buckingham Murders’ a journey that @hansalmehta, @ektarkapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. It is an atmospheric thriller, that explores themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience. What makes this moment even more special is that it’s one of the three films from India that made it to the festival! If you happen to be in the UK, we hope you can watch it, it’s being shown at the Curzon Mayfair on 14th and 15th October.”

Is Gadar 2 going for Oscars?

In an interview with The Indian Express, Anil Sharma expressed his desire to send Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starring Gadar 2 to the Oscars next year. He said, “People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it."

The director further added, "But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story."

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 poster is OUT

The first official poster of Tiger 3 was finally unveiled on September 2. The film features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The project is set to hit the screens for Diwali 2023.

