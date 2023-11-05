Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal's Dunki Drop 1 released; Akshay Kumar's Singham Again look unveiled and more

It's Sunday and Pinkvilla is here to present you the top news from the Bollywood industry which created a buzz throughout this week. Drop 1 of Dunki featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal was released. SRK revealed that Drop 2 and Drop 3 will explain the characters more in an event. The makers of Singham Again unveiled the first look of Akshay Kumar in a most heroic way and many more. Take a quick look at the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Akshay Kumar makes entry in a helicopter in Singham Again first look

On Sunday, November 5, the 2021 super-hit Sooryavanshi completed its 2nd anniversary since its release. To celebrate this special occasion, Akshay Kumar and the makers of the highly anticipated Singham Again unveiled the actor's first look in character.

Akshay, in his caption, exclaimed, "‘Aila re aila, #Sooryavanshi aila’ Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi’s entry. Are you ready? #SinghamAgain." Have a look:

2. Alia Bhatt spills beans on revealing daughter Raha Kapoor's face

During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Alia Bhatt opened up about the decision to not reveal daughter Raha Kapoor's face on social media or any other platforms. According to the national-award-winning actress, both she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor never thought of never letting anyone see their daughter's face. She further added that they needed to get more comfortable with parenting before revealing their baby daughter to the world.

3. Karan Johar reveals Koffee With Karan 8 guest list promo

Karan Johar shared the guest reveal promo of his popular chat show Koffee with Karan 8. The video gives us a glimpse of the upcoming episodes that feature names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. Take a look:

4. Salman Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, and others attend Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party

Shah Rukh Khan organized a grand private birthday party in Mumbai to celebrate his 58th birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities and notable figures graced the party. From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor to Salman Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and others, everyone attended the birthday bash.

5. Dunki Drop 1 is out

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki Drop 1 was released on King Khan's birthday. Sharing the teaser, Shah Rukh wrote, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here…#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas.”

6. Bobby Deol confirms being part of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol graced the second episode of Koffee With Karan 8. On the show, Bobby confirmed that he is a part of Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series Stardom.

“I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies. First I did Class of 83', now Aryan's show and then I also did Love Hostel. I think they've always given me good stuff,” said Bobby.

7. Rohit Shetty's Singham Again story draws reference from Ramayana

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Rohit Shetty's Singham Again storyboard has taken references from Ramayana. While Ranveer Singh will be seen as Hanuman, the OG of Cop Universe, Ajay Devgn has shades of Lord Ram. The film is set to release next year on August 15.

