Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Drop 5 released; Triptii Dimri-Sam Merchant's dating rumors, and more

Pinvilla is back again on another fresh Sunday curating the top news from the Bollywood industry which created a buzz throughout this week. From Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki's Drop 5 released to rumors of Triptii Dimri dating Sma Merchant, these seven days were filled with exciting news. Take a quick look at the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Dunki Drop 5 out

The makers of the upcoming movie Dunki released a new song from the album as a Drop 5. The song is titled O Maahi and the track, composed by Pritam, has been sung Arijit Singh and is written by Irshad Kamil. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki will be released on December 21.

2. Is Triptii Dimri dating Sam Merchant?

Rumors are doing rounds on social media that Triptii Dimri, the newfound national crush of India, is romantically linked with a gentleman named Sam Merchant. The actress has been spotted in pictures with him, particularly at a wedding they both attended recently.

3. Fighter's first song Sher Khul Gaye out

On December 15, the makers of Fighter finally released the first track from its musical album and the title of the song is Sher Khul Gaye. The upbeat, groovy party track features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone along with Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Anil Kapoor, and others. The chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika and their dance moves grabbed the attention of fans.

The song has been composed by the versatile duo Vishal and Shekhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao. In the video, Hrithik looks dapper in a black shirt, pants, and blazer, while Deepika looks chic in a black polka dress paired with long boots.

4. Shreyas Talpade’s family member updates on actor’s health

On December 14, earlier reports surfaced indicating that Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack in Mumbai while filming for his upcoming movie Welcome To The Jungle. As reported by the Bombay Times, a family member disclosed that Shreyas is currently in a stable condition and is progressing positively in his recovery. Additionally, the encouraging news mentioned that he even shared a smile with his family this morning, marking a positive sign in his recuperation.

5. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is granted a UA certificate by CBFC

Dunki, scheduled for release on December 21, has been awarded a U/A certificate following certain modifications. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) mandated the addition of anti-smoking health spots at the beginning of the movie. Additionally, the CBFC directed the inclusion of such spots in the middle of the film, just before the start of the second half. As indicated on the censor certificate, the reported runtime of the film is 2 hours, 41 minutes, and 24 seconds.

6. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are locked to play the part of Lord Ram and Sita, whereas Yash will be playing the evil force, Raavan. Now we exclusively got to know that Ranbir and Sai are set to start Ramayana in March 2024.

According to sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari is all set to take his epic tale on floors in February/March 2024. “The entire world of Ramayana has been created by Nitesh Tiwari and the National Award-Winning Filmmaker is all set to take the film on floors in March next year. The world of Ramayana has been designed by Oscar Winning VFX company, DNEG, who is also producing this epic. The makers intend to introduce a new technology of filmmaking with Ramayana, and the entire test run of the shoot has been conducted multiple times. Right from 3D scans to look tests – all the aspects of pre-production have been concluded with the three leads – Ranbir, Sai, and Yash,” revealed a source close to the development.

7. Giorgia Andriani reveals if Malaika Arora was the reason behind her breakup with Arbaaz Khan

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Giorgia Andriani said that she decided to part ways with Arbaaz Khan because they had “too many differences”. Revealing if Malaika Arora was the reason behind the breakup or not, Andriani added, “There was no interference from her side, ever. She was not the reason behind us parting ways.”

