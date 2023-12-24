Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki gets grand theatrical release; Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas Trailer OUT, and more

Every Sunday Pinkvilla presents you with a list of all important stories that made headlines throughout the week. This week also it is not an exception. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki had a grand theatrical release. On the other hand, the trailer of one of the most awaited films, Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi was out. As this week was eventful, let's take a quick look at the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki released

On December 21, Rajkumar Hirani's one of the most awaited films, Dunki was released. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar in the lead roles. Fans celebrated Dunki's release outside the Gaiety Galaxy theater in full-fledged. Take a look:

2. Merry Christmas trailer out

On December 20, the makers dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated movie Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Packed with action, drama, a bit of violence, and a dash of mystery, the trailer keeps the main plot a bit of a secret. Nevertheless, it offers glimpses of the perilous situation confronting a mother-daughter duo who finds themselves in a tricky spot.

3. Ranveer Singh gets wax figures at Madame Tussaud’s Museum

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures revealing his two wax statues at the coveted Madame Tussaud’s Museum in London. The actor penned a heartwarming caption alongside the pictures.

In a long note, he expressed, “Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world’s most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London’s famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there."

He further added, “Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment.”

Reacting to it, Deepika Padukone commented, "Now I get 3 of you!?!? (heart-eye emojis)."

4. Gauri Khan getting ED notice for allegedly embezzling 30 crore is all false

The reports of Gauri Khan getting notice from the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly embezzling 30 crores are all false. Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, who is the brand ambassador of Lucknow-based real estate company Tulsiani Group, was reportedly served with the ED notice on December 19.

While the firm was accused of duping Rs 30 crore from investors and banks, the reports of Gauri Khan getting ED notice are all false. Reports state that Tulsiani Group is accused of causing a financial loss of around 30 Cr. to investors and banks.

However, Gauri Khan is not at all related to any such case, and the reports of her getting an ED notice are all false and do not have any base to it. All these reports were deliberately pointed toward Gauri Khan. Moreover, ED officials will investigate various aspects as scrutiny of different matters will be carried out by the authorities.

5. Fighter's second song Ishq Jaisa Kuch out

The second song from Fighter, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, was released today, December 22. Written by Kumaar and sung by Vishal & Shekhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D, the song is surely the groovy track of the season. In the music video, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone can be seen grooving to its tunes. The beach visuals and the actors’ oozing oomph in the video add to its spark. Watch the music video of Ishq Jaisa Kuch right here.

6. Shreyas Talpade's wife shares that the actor has been discharged

Recently, Shreyas Talpade experienced a heart attack in Mumbai during the filming of his upcoming movie Welcome To The Jungle. Today, Shreyas's wife, Deepti Talpade, took to her Instagram handle and shared a multi-picture carousel to announce that the actor is back home safe and sound. She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone for standing by her side and showing concern during the challenging time.

7. Suresh Selvarajan reveals if machine gun will appear in Animal Park

During an exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla, Suresh Selvarajan spilled beans on the possibility of the monster machine gun's appearance in Animal Park. He was asked whether viewers can expect something bigger than this in Animal's sequel or not. Teasing its appearance, he said, "I feel definitely. I think this will be in a small miniature in that film (Animal Park), maybe (laughs). I am just thinking that way. It's going to be a different level of you know."

