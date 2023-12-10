Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer released; Bobby Deol's entry song Jamal Judu from Animal out, and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Another fresh Sunday is here and Pinvilla curated the top news from the Bollywood industry which created a buzz throughout this week. From Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki trailer released to the makers of Animal finally releasing the popular entry song featuring Bobby Deol, these seven days were filled with exciting news. Take a quick look at the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Here are top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Dunki trailer released

On December 5, 2023, Dunki makers finally released its highly anticipated trailer. The trailer begins with Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) narrating his 1995 journey in Laltu, Punjab, meeting friends Balli, Buggu (Vikram Kochchar), and Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal). Mannu (Taapsee Pannu), a staunch supporter of Hardy, adds a fierce touch to the tale.

2. Bobby Deol's entry song from Animal is out

Bobby Deol's entry song in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has created a buzz on social media. After gaining huge popularity, the makers finally released Boby's entry song titled Jamal Kudu. Composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar has reimagined the traditional Iranian Bandari music genre for the modern track, incorporating a children's choir consisting of Sounik, Harshita, Keerthana and Vagdevi. Female vocalists Meghanaa Naidu, Sabiha, Aishwarya Dasari and Abhikhya gave their voices for Jamal Kudu.

Advertisement

3. Zoya Akhtar's The Archies released

Zoya Akhtar's one of the most awaited films of 2023, The Archies was released. The cast of the film includes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Youvraj Menda. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

4. Fighter teaser gained appreciation

The makers of the highly anticipated film Fighter finally dropped the teaser starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor. The 1:13 minute teaser treated fans with aerial action drama sequences and infused patriotism. The film will be released on January 25, 2024.

5. Mehmood Junior passes away at the age of 67

Veteran actor Mehmood Junior passed away on December 8. The actor took his last breath today after a prolonged battle with stomach cancer at the age of 67. Tributes began pouring in from the film industry for the veteran star.

6. Shah Rukh Khan hits back at troll calling Pathaan, Jawan sh*t

During the Ask SRK session, a troll commented on Shah Rukh Khan's last two movies Pathaan and Jawan. The comment read, "Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two tatti (sh*t) movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden tatti from #Bollywood #AskSrk."

SRK reacted and wrote, "Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case, I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon."

7. Sunny Deol reacts to his viral drunk video

A viral video of Sunny Deol walking seemingly drunk on the streets of Mumbai is doing rounds on social media. He was involved in a controversy regarding the same. As fans voiced their concerns, the Gadar 2 star took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to clear the doubts regarding the viral video. He said that the video was nothing but a BTS clip from the shoot of his next project Safar. “Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak (Journey of rumors ends here) #Shooting #BTS,” shared the actor while dropping the video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Kapil Sharma dancing with little children fighting cancer is all things heartfelt