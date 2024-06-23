Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding updates; Ranveer Singh's priceless reaction to Deepika Padukone's baby bump pics

From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal gearing up for their wedding to Ranveer Singh reacting to Deepika Padukone's baby bump pics, several news made headlines this week.

Before welcoming a new day, let's revisit this week's top Bollywood news.

List of 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding updates

On June 23, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will exchange vows in the presence of their family members, friends, and several industry friends. Glimpses from the couple's Mehendi and other pre-wedding functions surfaced on social media. Sona also gave a peek into her bridal glow and minimal henna design. Click here for more updates!

2. Ranveer Singh reacts to wifey Deepika Padukone's baby bump pics

Deepika Padukone dropped several monochromatic pictures flaunting her baby bump a few days ago. Reacting to them, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh shared a video featuring her baby bump pics and added KOAD's I Had the Biggest Crush on Deepika as the background song. He also included a melting face emoji and tagged the mom-to-be.

3. Salman Khan shares BTS picture from Sikandar set

Salman Khan shared a picture from his first day on the sets of Sikandar. The shooting for the film began on June 18. In the picture, Bhaijaan can be seen looking at a screen with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala. Sharing this BTS picture, Salman captioned it, “Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar.”

Advertisement

4. Alia Bhatt drops heartwarming picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming picture of Ranbir Kapoor exploring the streets of Italy with their daughter Raha during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merhant's pre-wedding bash. The picture received a lot of love from their fans.

5. Shraddha Kapoor clicks a quirky selfie with rumored beau Rahul Mody

Amidst their relationship rumors, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram Story and shared a selfie with her rumored beau Rahul Mody. Sharing the picture, she also penned a quirky caption that read, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar. @modyrahulmody” and used the song Neend Churaai Meri from the movie Ishq.

6. Farhan Akhtar confirms Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa

Opening up about his plans, Farhan Akhtar said, “We start filming Don 3 next year. I am really looking forward to it. We have announced Jee Le Zaraa as well, so that’s another film that I will be directing. It has been a while since I directed a film and I can’t complain about it as I enjoyed being a part of some wonderful films. I do feel a very strong urge to direct these films."

Advertisement

7. Farhan Akhtar opens up about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Farhan Akhtar was asked about the possibilities of a sequel to the Zoya Akhtar directorial. He said that they all want the sequel to happen as it’s a loved film and hope that Zoya will come up with something for the sequel as it's her brainchild.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding LIVE Updates: Yo Yo Honey Singh reaches Mumbai to attend BFF's big day; Watch