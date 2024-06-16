Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding guest list; Varun Dhawan drops first pic of daughter and more

Before we delve into a new week, it's time to revisit all the important news this past week.

From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding guest list, Varun Dhawan dropping 1st glimpse of his and Natasha Dalal's daughter to Stree 2 teaser, several news made headlines.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding guest list

After the wedding reports of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal surfaced on social media, News18 Showsha exclusively revealed the probable wedding guest list. It includes Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, the Heeramandi cast, and more. The report also mentioned that Salman Khan has also been sent an invitation.

2. Varun Dhawan drops 1st pic of his, Natasha Dalal's daughter

On Father's Day today, June 16, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account and dropped the first glimpse of his and Natasha Dalal's baby girl. In the picture, we can see the little munchkin holding her dad’s finger adorably. The post also featured the actor holding his furry friend Joey's paw.

3. Stree 2 teaser out

Apart from Maddock Films announcing that Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be released on Independence Day, August 15, fans shared the teaser that was released in theaters during the Munjya screening.

Advertisement

4. Anushka Sharma's ice cream date with daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma's childhood friend posted a video of the actress along with her daughter Vamika from New York. In the video, the mother-daughter duo was having fun with the actress's friend while having an ice cream date in New York.

5. Salman Khan's statement regarding house firing case

Mumbai Police recorded statements of Salman Khan regarding the house firing case. It has been revealed that the actor told cops that he woke up hearing the gunfire, but when he went to his gallery after getting a sense of what happened, he didn’t find anyone outside.

6. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra gets new release date

Vasan Bala's directorial Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina was supposed to be released in September 2024 but the makers announced that it will now hit theaters on October 11.

7. Fardeen Khan reveals his one 'special' scene was cut from Heeramandi

Advertisement

Speaking about his less screen time in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Fardeen Khan told Pinkvilla, "It's better to leave them feeling that they wanted to see more (laughs). I was told I had about 8-10 scenes right from the start but one scene of mine didn't make it which I wish it had. That was a special scene which I really enjoyed doing."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor for Animal to Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion, 8 actors who took body transformation to another level