Bollywood Newswrap, Aug 28: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer release date revealed, Kriti Sanon on Gadar 2-OMG 2

Like every day, August 28 was also full of exciting news. Have you missed today's important news from Bollywood? No need to worry as Pinkvilla is showcasing top newsmakers of the day to make you stay updated. From Shah Rukh Khan revealing the release date of Jawan trailer to National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon exclusively reviewing Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, let's have a quick look at the top 5 newsmakers of August 28, 2023.

Here are top 5 newsmakers of August 28

Shah Rukh Khan reveals release date of Jawan trailer

On Monday, August 28, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and finally announced the release date of the much-awaited Jawan trailer. He wrote, "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY!"

The film is set to release on September 7, 2023.

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Tirumala temple with rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya

On August 28, Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were seen entering the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings amid dating rumors.

The Bawaal actress was seen sporting a casual look as she wore a purple saree, applied sans makeup, and styled braided hair. And, Shikhar was seen wearing a white dhoti and silk stole. This visit came amidst Onam festivities. Have a look:

Kriti Sanon to reunite with Kajol in Do Patti

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement as she is all set to reunite with Kajol after eight years of Dilwale for a mystery thriller titled, Do Patti.

The National Award-winning actress said, “I haven’t actually shot with her yet. We’ve shot separately different scenes, we haven’t shot together. But I’m really looking forward to it. I've always been a fan of her, you know, her work, her as an actor. I worked with her on Dilwale which obviously was my second project and I was extremely new and you know I didn't know much and it was an experience. But, now to having, you know slightly matured as a person and as an actor also. I'm just so excited to be sharing the screen with her, to be able to perform with her."

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan trailer to be attached to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

A source informed Pinkvilla that the trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the trailer on the big screen.

The crime thriller Jaane Jaane will be released on Netflix on Kareena’s birthday, that is, on 21st September 2023.

And, Jawan will hit the theaters on September 7, 2023.

Kriti Sanon reviews Gadar 2, OMG 2, and RRKPK

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon who recently bagged the National Award for the first time for her performance in Mimi gave a rave review to Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

She said, "Absolutely, oh my god, it is such a good time right now for our industry. I am so happy that theaters are back and how. Every film, all kinds of films, touchwood, are doing so well. Gadar, Rocky Aur Rani, even Barbie, and Oppenheimer have come and done so well, and OMG 2. It’s just an amazing time right now.”

