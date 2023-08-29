Bollywood Newswrap, Aug 29: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s viral pic from Kenya; The Archies date revealed

Not a single day passes by when Bollywood misses an opportunity to grab the top headlines. Like every day, today, August 29 also treated entertainment lovers with numerous interesting news from Bollywood. If you have missed the top news, here we present you with the best newsmakers who made it to the section called 'Top Stories.' From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh vacationing in Kenya to the announcement of the release date of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer The Archies, let's have a quick look at the top 5 newsmakers of August 29, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of August 29, 2023

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's viral picture from Kenya goes viral

A fan page of Ranveer Singh named RanveeriansFC shared a picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Twitter on August 29. The couple can be seen enjoying their vacation in Kenya. Sharing the picture, the fan page captioned, "Update: The captured in Kenya today! Enjoy!" In the picture, the couple can be seen posing with some fans and that picture went viral on social media.

In the picture shared by the fan club, Deepika can be seen in a black hoodie and black trousers while Ranveer donned a beige jacket. Both showcased their bright smile while posing with the fans. Have a look:

Anil Sharma brushes off rumors of Govinda being first choice for Gadar

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the director of Gadar 2 Anil Sharma who also directed the first installment of Gadar, brushed off the rumors of Govinda being the first choice for Gadar. He said, "Govinda wasn’t a choice for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. I had done a film called Maharaja with him. One day, I was just narrating the story of Gadar to him and he told me, ‘I can’t do this film.’ He thought that I was narrating the film to him because I wanted to cast him.”

Truth behind Janhvi Kapoor’s ring worn at Tirumala temple

A source informed Pinkvilla that Janhvi Kapoor visited the Tirumala temple on August 29 as she was unable to visit the temple on her late mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary a few days ago. The pictures and videos of the actress visiting the temple went viral and fans spotted a ring on Janhvi's finger. The actress went to seek blessings with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and naturally the ring sparked engagement rumors.

Speaking about the truth behind the ring, it was Janhvi's late mother Sridevi’s ring. A source revealed, "Janhvi Kapoor often travels to Tirumala temple to honor her mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. But this year, she couldn't go to the temple on August 13, since she was shooting for her film Ulajh in Bhopal. Post returning from the shoot, she made sure to visit the temple. During her visit, she wore her mother's jewelry including the ring. The rumors about her engagement are completely rubbish."

Anil Sharma says Ameesha Patel was 'weak actor' in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anil Sharma said that Ameesha Patel was weak at acting when he cast her for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The director added, “Chaand jaisa chehra chahiye tha. Acting mein thodi weak thi. Maine Nitin Keni (producer) sahab se kaha, ‘suit to mujhe ye kar rahi hai lekin ek dusri ladki hai wo better actor hai.’ Magar yeh personality-wise, ameer ghar ki ladki hai to wo iske andar wo baat hai, wo attitude hai."

The Archies release date is revealed

Taking to her Instagram on August 29, Zoya Akhtar announced that The Archies will be released on December 7, 2023. She shared a new poster of the film, and wrote, “My Moovy My Groovy The Archies arrive on December 7th#100DaysToGo.”

The upcoming Netflix movie stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

