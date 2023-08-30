Bollywood Newswrap, Aug 30: Shah Rukh Khan takes Chennai by storm with Jawan Audio Launch, Sunny Deol confirms Border 2

Wondering what are the top news of Bollywood on August 30, 2023? If you have missed the top news, Pinkvilla presents you with the best newsmakers who made it to the section called 'Top Stories.' Not a single day passes by when Bollywood misses an opportunity to grab the top headlines. Like every day, today, August 30 was full of numerous interesting news from Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan taking Chennai by storm with Jawan Audio Launch to Sunny Deol confirming Border 2, let's have a quick look at the top 5 newsmakers of August 30, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of August 30, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan takes Chennai by storm with Jawan Audio Launch

On August 30, Shah Rukh Khan flew down to Chennai for the Jawan audio launch event at Sai Ram Engineering College. The was graced by Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Anirudh, and others. During the event, SRK danced to the popular song 'One Two Three Four' from his film Chennai Express with Priyamani and Sunil Grover.

The actor also pulled his signature pose as he danced to the recently released Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan. In the pictures and videos shared by fan pages on social media, fans can be heard cheering for King Khan.

Sanjay Bhansali to revive Inshallah with Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt?

Prerna Singh, the CEO of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production company Bhansali Productions, in a conversation with India Today, was asked about the revival of Inshallah. In response, she said: "It was a very good story. If the calling comes, it will happen. As of now, there are no immediate plans. Tomorrow, you never know. The idea is here. It’s all his idea & it is ready. It has to come ‘naturally’ and has to come from within….. that now I want to make this."

Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and other celebs's posts on Raksha Bandhan 2023

To celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2023, a number of Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Richa Chadha, Zoya Akhtar, Kriti Sanon, and others have shared special posts for their siblings, along with lovely pictures.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared a video as she remembered her brother and recalled Rakhi memories with him.

Aamir Khan shares update on Ujjwal Nikam Biopic

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir Khan and Dinesh Vijan are joining hands on the biopic of Public Prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam. Recently, we have exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan is in talks with Avinash Arun to direct the Ujjwal Nikam biopic.

According to sources close to the development, Aamir is impressed by Avinash’s vision for cinema and is aiming to collaborate with him on the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic. Avinash Arun is known for the National Award-Winning Marathi film, Killa and the much-loved OTT series, Paatal Lok. “Avinash is working closely with Aamir and Dinesh Vijan to develop the screenplay of the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic. All the stakeholders are happy with the right energies associated with the project and are keen to take the film on floors next year,” revealed a source close to the development.

“It’s still not confirmed if Aamir will act in the film himself or if will he get another person on board. There are all sorts of conversations happening, and the team is also figuring out the permutation combinations with regard to the casting. He might just surprise everyone by acting in the film, or may just be associated as a producer,” the source informed.

Sunny Deol confirms Border 2

Pinkvilla was the first to inform the readers about Border 2 and now it has been confirmed by Sunny Deol himself.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Sunny talked about making Border 2. When Ranveer said that he had heard that Border 2 was in the making, Sunny laughed and said, “Even I have heard!”. He then added, “We wanted to do this even earlier. I remember in 2015… But then my film didn’t work. So log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe the (People were scared to make it). Now everyone wants to make that!” He also added that he is looking for a good story for the sequel.

