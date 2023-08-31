Bollywood Newswrap, Aug 31: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan trailer unveiled, possibility of Gadar 2 going for Oscars

August 31, the last day of the month was filled with numerous exciting news from the Bollywood industry. If you have missed it, worry not, as Pinkvilla presents you with the top stories that made it to the section of 'Hot Stories.' From the Shah Rukh Khan starring Jawan trailer unveiling to the possibility of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 going for the Oscars, here are the top 5 Bollywood news of August 31, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of August 31, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan starring Jawan trailer released

The highly-anticipated trailer for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan has finally been released on August 31, 2023.

The trailer of Jawan shows us the high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh Khan is seen hijacking a metro, while Nayanthara plays a police officer who is in charge of the case. There's also a mention of Alia Bhatt in the trailer. Deepika Padukone making a special appearance has increased the anticipation for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan is seen as a soldier in another plot line. He is also seen romancing Nayanthara in the trailer. The film is set to release on September 7, 2023.

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on wedding rumors amid dating Vijay Varma

In an interview with News18, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up on her wedding rumors doing rounds on social media amid dating Vijay Varma. Brushing off all the speculations, the actress stated that she is not in the mood to get married right now.

In addition to this, the Baahubali actress also stated that she wants to focus on her career now and shared, “I do believe in marriage and eventually, it will happen but right now my happy place is on the sets. I am enjoying the variety of work that has been coming in and I hope it continues to stay like that.”

Rani Mukerji talks about Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji opened up on Mardaani 3. The actress said, “Mardaani 3 is in the ideation stage. Once YRF has a great and concrete story idea, Mardaani 3 will get into the scripting stage. I’m excited to see how Mardaani 3 shapes up as! I am crossing my fingers because I would love to play the part of Shivani.”

She further added, “When I did Mardaani 2, I was quite nervous because I had never done a sequel before. I was like how will it happen? Because I leave my characters behind each time a film gets over and I don’t know if I will be able to reprise that part again. With Mardaani 2, I was surprised that I enjoyed reprising the part. So now I have tasted blood. So now I want to reprise it again in 3.”

Advertisement

Akanksha Sharma to feature alongside Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

According to a report by ETimes, the makers of Aashiqui 3 have decided to cast actress Akanksha Sharma to play the lead female role in the film.

A source said, "Akanksha has had multiple meetings with the makers of the film and there is a possibility that things might get locked." The source also added that since Akansha is a "fresh new face" and the makers of Aashiqui are always keen to introduce new pairings - like Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal or Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, she would be perfect to be a part of Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.

Anil Sharma expresses desire to submit Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 to the Oscars

In an interview with The Indian Express, Anil Sharma spoke about his plans to send Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starring Gadar 2 to the Oscars next year. He said, “People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it."

The director further added, "But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story."

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, Aug 30: Shah Rukh Khan takes Chennai by storm with Jawan Audio Launch, Sunny Deol confirms Border 2