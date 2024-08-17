Bollywood Newswrap, August 17: Zoya Akhtar comments on collaborating with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan reveals having 9-storey office space, and more

Today, August 17, 2024, witnessed various happenings and updates in the film industry. From revelations, and birthday wishes to controversies, it was another packed day of the month. We have created this news wrap with the top headlines of today, so if you missed out on anything, you don't have to worry at all.

From Zoya Akhtar and Salman Khan's possible collaboration to Shah Rukh Khan's trophy room for 300 awards, here's what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of August 17, 2024:

1. Salman Khan and Zoya Akhtar to collaborate on project; deets

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zoya expressed excitement about the potential of collaborating with Salman, describing the idea as "amazing." She acknowledged his status as a megastar with a huge fanbase and an intriguing persona. Zoya mentioned that for them to work together, she would need to find a project that suits both his audience and her creative vision. She added that once they find the right subject, the collaboration would be both enjoyable and fulfilling.

2. Shah Rukh Khan has 9-storey office and space on every floor to keep his '300 awards'

In a recent conversation with The Guardian, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he had a trophy cabinet. He responded by mentioning that he did indeed have one, and that it was even larger than the room they were in. Khan revealed that he had amassed 300 awards over his career and kept them throughout his nine-storey office, with some on each floor. He clarified that it wasn't exactly a trophy room but a library designed to resemble an English library.

3. Preity Zinta moves court against Punjab Kings co-owner

As reported by The Tribune, Preity Zinta has filed a petition in the Chandigarh court to obtain an injunction against Mohit Burman, preventing him from selling, disposing of, or transferring any rights related to his 11.5 percent shareholding in their company. Zinta, who holds 23 percent of the company's shares, has also requested that the court block any attempt by the company to register the transfer of Burman's stake. The court has since issued notices to the involved parties, asking for their responses. The case will be listed for hearing on August 20, 2024.

4. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal have given their newborn daughter a ‘beautiful’ name

Shabana Azmi shared that her husband, Javed Akhtar, had suggested the name ‘Jwala Ali’ for the newborn, inspired by Richa's lively nature. Shabana mentioned, "Javed came up with the name Jwala Ali," but added, "They've already chosen a beautiful name." Azmi shared Richa is a member of a close-knit group called ‘Dher Sara Pyaar,’ which also includes Tanvi Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, and Konkona Sensharma. Although some members were unable to attend the visit, she described it as a family-like gathering filled with love and happiness.

5. Alka Yagnik regrets rejecting AR Rahman's Roja song

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Alka Yagnik recalled being approached by AR Rahman early in her career. At the time, Rahman was not well-known in Bombay, though he had a reputation in the South. Rahman wanted Yagnik and Kumar Sanu to sing for his film's soundtrack. Despite the offer, Yagnik was hesitant due to her busy schedule and unfamiliarity with Rahman's work. Both she and Sanu declined, later regretting their decision when they heard the beautiful tracks.

