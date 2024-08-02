Bollywood Newswrap, August 2: Priyanka Chopra teases Nadia connection in Citadel: Honey Bunny; Kunal Kapoor to portray Indra Dev in Ramayana

Today, August 2, 2024, witnessed various happenings and updates in the film industry. From trailer releases to casting additions, it was a packed second day of the new month. We have created this newswrap with the top headlines of today, so if you missed out on anything, you don’t have to worry at all. From Priyanka Chopra teasing a connection to her character Nadia in the series Citadel: Honey Bunny to Kunal Kapoor portraying the role of Indra Dev in Ramayana, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of August 2, 2024:

1. Priyanka Chopra hints at Nadia Easter eggs in Citadel: Honey Bunny

Priyanka Chopra headlined the 2023 American series Citadel along with Richard Madden. The Indian spin-off of the show is titled Citadel: Honey Bunny and stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The teaser of the series was released recently, and Priyanka reacted to it, praising the cast and crew. She also teased a connection to her own character, Nadia.

In her Instagram story, Priyanka stated, “@rajanddk in full form! @varundvn & @samantharuthprabhuoffl are incredible! When you watch this series, look for the connection to Nadia... breadcrumbs all over Citadel, you just have to find them!”

2. Details about Kunal Kapoor’s character in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana revealed

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Kunal Kapoor has joined the stellar cast of the epic Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and others. Now, in another exclusive update, we have learned that Kunal is set to play the role of Indra Dev in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.

A source close to the development revealed, “Kunal Kapoor will start shooting for his part in August, and the actor is excited to play the part of Indra Dev. The actor understands that it’s a big responsibility and is excited to embark on this journey.”

3. Trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein released

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Khel Khel Mein. Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal are part of the ensemble cast. The trailer of the comedy film was released today, giving a glimpse into the plot.

In the 3-minute, 10-second trailer, the seven characters in the film play a game in which the secrets of their phones are available for everyone to see for one night. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the rollercoaster ride is all set to hit the big screens on August 15, Independence Day.

4. 11 actors join the cast of Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for the sequel to his 2012 comedy film Son of Sardaar. Sanjay Dutt and Mrunal Thakur are part of the film in significant roles. Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that 11 actors, including Vijay Raaz, Ravi Kishan, Chunky Panday, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul Dev, Sharat Saxena, Roshni Walia, and Ashwini Kalsekar, have joined the cast of Son of Sardaar 2.

5. Salman Khan gives a shoutout to Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel: Honey Bunny

Salman Khan shared the recently released teaser of the series Citadel: Honey Bunny on his Instagram Stories and said, "Arre wah V.D., Citadel Honey Bunny? Lagta hai baat bunny aur honey ke saath citaphal bhi khane milega..” He promised a visit to Varun’s family, saying, “raat baki hai coming to see grandfather (my friend David), u, Rohit, Lalli ma and the kids son and granddaughter tonite..."

