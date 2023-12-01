Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's Animal released; Giorgia Andriani confirms breakup with Arbaaz Khan

On the first day of December 2023, theaters were packed up with two new releases. One is Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal and the other is Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, in an excluisve interview with Pinkvilla, giorgia Andriani, first time opened up about her breakup with Arbaaz Khan. Let's take a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of December 1, 2023.

1. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal released

Finally, one of the most awaited films, Animal hit the theaters today, December 1. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others. On social media, the film is getting rave reviews. Bobby's villanious character got praised by fans apart from the others.

2. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur hit theaters

Sam Bahadur was also one of the most anticipated films of this year. Vicky Kaushal starrer hit the theaters today, December 1 and fans are praising the performance of the actor on social media. Vicky played Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw aka. Sam Bahadur, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra will play his wife Silloo Maneckshaw, while Fatima Sana Sheikh will portray the role of Late Smt. Indira Gandhi.

3. Giorgia Andriani confirms breakup with Arbaaz Khan

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Giorgia Andriani revealed that she has broken up with Arbaaz Khan. She said, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him; I will always do."

Giorgia added, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't; I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different."

When asked what's the relationship status with Arbaaz, she said, "At this point, we are very good friends. We've always been very good friends even at that time when we were more than friends. We've been always very close, had a lot of fun together. I guess that is also one of the reasons why it was kinda hard to become from friends to friends friends."

She said, "It is difficult to bounch back from a long relationship even from short relationship sometimes. I think whatever that made my relationship very special with him was the fun. Having fun so much with that person for a [rolonged amount of time, of course it is very hard to bounch back, however, bouncing vack is the best part of a breakup."

4. Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir hangout together

Taking to her Instagram, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir shared a bunch of photos with Indian rapper and singer Badshah on December 1 and it led to the dating rumors. The actress wrote, "Kids went shopping."

Reacting to it, the rapper wrote, "Zaya." To which Hania responded, "circus."

5. K3G's young Poo Malvika Raaj shares wedding video with husband Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj who is best known as young Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, exchanged vows with Pranav Bagga on November 30. Today, she shared a video of her dreamy wedding. Take a look:

