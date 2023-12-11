Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 11: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Drop 5 released; Bobby Deol reveals he invented Jamal Kudu dance step in Animal

On the eleventh day of December 2023, the Bollywood industry witnessed a lot of exciting news. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki's Drop 5 aka another track titled O Maahi released. In a new interview, Bobby Deol spoke about his entry song in Animal and revealed that he invented the dance step of Jamal Kudu, and many more. Let's take a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of December 11, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of December 11, 2023

1. Dunki Drop 5 released

The makers of the upcoming movie Dunki released a new song from the album as a Drop 5. The song is titled O Maahi and the track, composed by Pritam, has been sung Arijit Singh and is written by Irshad Kamil. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki will be released on December 22.

2. Bobby Deol reveals he invented Jamal Kudu dance step

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Bobby Deol revealed that he invented the dance step of Animal's Jamal Kudu. The actor said, “He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) had made me listen to the music beforehand. He has got a great sense of music. He has got a great sense of everything about filmmaking. He found the song from somewhere and told me ‘I will play this in your introduction.’ When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I was like, ‘what will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, “No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol.’ Then Saurabh, who plays my brother, I told him, ‘Can you do and show? How would you do it?’”

Advertisement

He also added that he is against copying someone else's dance steps and recalled the time when he was small and used to go to Punjab and get drunk with others while keeping glasses on their heads. "I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came in my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it," added he.

3. Triptii Dimri reacts to her viral video of staring at Ranbir Kapoor

During an interview for Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, Triptii Dimri reacted to the viral video featuring Ranbir Kapoor and said that she was "very nervous."

She said, “Hum log screening pe thay. And, unko puri cast ka shoot krna tha unko. (We were at the screening. They wanted to shoot the whole cast.) They wanted the whole cast of Animal together. And people were talking. And, he (Ranbir Kapoor) was right in front of me talking to somebody. So, if someone's talking to someone in front of me, obviously, you will look at that person."

Added how she was also rubbing her hands, the actress shared, "My dad, in fact, called me after watching the whole footage. And he was like, ‘Were you nervous?'. I said, ‘Haan. How do you know?' He was like, ‘You were rubbing your hands. I know, you rub your hands when you are nervous.'"

4. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram look royal at their wedding reception

The newly married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai today, December 11. The couple looked royal as they exuded elegance at their reception. Have a look:

5. Sidharth Malhotra gears up to explore action films

Sources told Pinkvilla that Sidharth Malhotra, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand have been meeting to discuss an action film.

“Sidharth Malhotra wants to do more films in the action space and who better than Siddharth Anand to bring the genre to the big screen. Their conversations are moving in the right direction, however, things have yet to find a place on paper. It’s a film which will be produced by Marflix and the motto of the banner is to make some of the biggest action thrillers in India,” revealed a source close to the development.

ALSO READ: PICS: Newly married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram exude elegance at wedding reception