Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 12: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's Fighter first song to drop soon; Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s anniversary PICS

Like other says, December 12 was also filled with lots of engaging news from the glitzy world of Bollywood. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the first song of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter will be released this month. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dropped lovey-dovey pictures from their 6th wedding anniversary party and many more. Quickly read the top 5 Bollywood news of December 12 that made it to the 'Hot section.'

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of December 12, 2023

1. Fighter's first song to be out this month

After Siddharth Anand teased fans with a line written something is coming up on December 15, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that the first song of Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be released on December 15.

2. Virat Kohli and Anushka Shram drop 6th wedding anniversary party pictures

Bollywood's IT couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their 6th marriage anniversary on December 11. Today, December 12, they shared pictures from the party. "Day filled with love and friends and family got too late to post for the gram? 6+ infinity of (red heart emoji) with my numero uno," wrote Anushka. On the other hand, Virat shared pictures and added red heart and infinity emojis as a caption. Have a look:

3. Ranbir Kapoor reveals daughter Raha's favorite songs

In an interactive session with Spotify India, Ranbir Kapoor revealed his daughter Raha’s favorite playlist. He shared, “Now since I’m a new father, my daughter is one now, she has understood that something happens on the phone that I have to kind of use my fingers and Spotify pops up and all her favorite tracks need to be played. It is actually the CoComelon playlist.”

4. Emraan Hashmi talks about Tiger 3 success and Salman Khan

In a new statement, Emraan Hashmi who has received praise for its action sequences, music, score, and cast performances in Tiger 3, opened up about the film's success while praising Salman Khan.

Emraan shared his experience working with Salman, saying, "Working alongside someone with a parallel synergy brings a unique joy to the set. While our cinematic worlds may differ, the love from our audience, both on and off-screen, remains a constant."

5. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur organize baby shower bash

Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur shared glimpses of her baby shower bash. The mommy-to-be wore a stunning forest green-hued strappy slip dress for the special day while Vikrant donned a soft pink-hued shirt with white-toned pants. Take a look:

