Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 13: Ranbir Kapoor- Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana in 2024; Bobby Deol shares BTS video from Animal sets

December 13, 2023, was filled with a bunch of entertaining news that came from the Bollywood industry. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be starting Ramayana in 2024. Bobby Deol shared the behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Animal, and more. You don't want to miss the top 5 Bollywood news of December 13 that made it to the 'Top section.'

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of December 13, 2023

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are locked to play the part of Lord Ram and Sita, whereas Yash will be playing the evil force, Raavan. Now we exclusively got to know that Ranbir and Sai are set to start Ramayana in March 2024.

According to sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari is all set to take his epic tale on floors in February/March 2024. “The entire world of Ramayana has been created by Nitesh Tiwari and the National Award-Winning Filmmaker is all set to take the film on floors in March next year. The world of Ramayana has been designed by Oscar Winning VFX company, DNEG, who is also producing this epic. The makers intend to introduce a new technology of filmmaking with Ramayana, and the entire test run of the shoot has been conducted multiple times. Right from 3D scans to look tests – all the aspects of pre-production have been concluded with the three leads – Ranbir, Sai, and Yash,” revealed a source close to the development.

Advertisement

2. Bobby Deol shares BTS video from Animal sets

Bobby Deol took to his Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Animal. In the video, the actor gave a peek as he gears up for the shoot, from getting ready to be on set. The actor can also be seen exclaiming, "A film that I've been waiting to shoot for some time, playing the antagonist, and I love playing the antagonist."

3. Giorgia Andriani reveals if Malaika Arora was the reason behind her breakup with Arbaaz Khan

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Giorgia Andriani said that she decided to part ways with Arbaaz Khan because they had “too many differences”. Revealing if Malaika Arora was the reason behind the breakup or not, Andriani added, “There was no interference from her side, ever. She was not the reason behind us parting ways.”

4. Ananya Panday reveals lesson learned from Deepika Padukone during Gehraiyaan

At the recent Agenda AajTak event, Ananya Panday revealed the valuable lessons she learned from her co-star, Deepika Padukone, and the film's director, Shakun Batra.

She said, "Gehraiyaan mein sab badal gaya tha mere liye. Jo humare director the Shakun Batra aur jo maine Deepika (Deepika Padukone) se bhi seekha was to be very process-oriented. Toh ab mera bohot elaborate process rehta hai, jab main kisi role ke liye prepare karti hu." (While shooting for Gehraiyaan, everything changed for me. What I learned from director Shakun Batra and Deepika Padukone was to be very process-oriented. So now, I have a very elaborate process when I prepare for a role.)

5. Shah Rukh Khan begins countdown with new Dunki poster

Taking to his Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new poster of Dunki featuring him and Taapsee Pannu as he started the countdown. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Hardy hai ready..Uski girl-wali friend Manu ke saath ..Apne dost, bhai, behen, family ko free rakho…Le kar aa jao sabka pakad ke haath, Bas din bache hai aath! 8 Days To Go For #Dunki.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest news of Bollywood!

ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan begins countdown with new POSTER; pens, 'Hardy hai ready'