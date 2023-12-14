Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 14: Deepika Padukone-Roshan's Fighter's Sher Khul Gaye teaser out; Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with Suhana Khan

The Bollywood industry is always full of exciting news. Like every day, today, December 14 was filled with a bunch of engaging news and among them, 5 news made it to the Top Section. First of all, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter's first song titled Sher Khul Gaye's teaser was released. Then, a video of Shah Rukh Khan paying a visit to the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with her daughter-actress Suhana Khan surfaced. Apart from these, many more events have happened. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of December 14, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of December 14, 2023

1. Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye teaser out

The teaser for the first song from the Fighter was unveiled today, December 14. The 10-second glimpse of the first song titled Sher Khul Gaye begins with Hrithik Roshan surrounded by a crowd amid a dance stage. He wore a stylish black shirt, pants, and blazer and started to groove to the beats. The scene changes to Deepika Padukone, dressed in a chic short black dress paired with boots, clapping her hands with top-notch expression.

The song is composed by Vishal & Shekhar and features vocals by the duo along with Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao. Hrithik Roshan shared the teaser on his Instagram and captioned it, “Let’s get this party started! #SherKhulGaye SONG OUT TOMORROW.” Have a look:

2. Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with Suhana Khan

Ahead of the release of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra today, December 14. The actor was joined by his daughter Suhana Khan who recently made her Bollywood debut with The Archies. The video of them offering prayers went viral on social media.

A video shared by ANI, shows Shah Rukh offering prayers to the temple along with his daughter. The actor wore a white tee and jeans while Suhana opted for a green outfit. Have a look:

3. Triptii Dimri shares working experience with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

During an exclusive rapid-fire segment with Pinkvilla, Triptii Dimri was asked to describe her co-star Ranbir Kapoor in three words, Calling him an ‘amazing’ actor, she told us, “Amazing. How do I describe in three words? There are so many things I want to say. He is just an amazing actor and very giving, someone who understands you really well and wants to make sure that the co-actor is happy and is as comfortable as him while performing scenes.”

She also shared her pre-shoot habits and said that it involves her sitting alone and journaling. “I like to sit by myself and journal,” Dimri said.

4. Ranbir Kapoor's older avatar in Animal reminds of Maniesh Paul's transformation in Rafuchakkar

Ranbir Kapoor has undergone a remarkable physical metamorphosis for one of his character's looks in Animal. The intense gaze, rugged beard, and overall old demeanor have left fans stunned. Interestingly, this aged look of Ranbir reminds everyone of one of Maniesh Paul's looks from his series Rafuchakkar. Maniesh Paul recognized for his acting prowess, took on many completely different avatars for his OTT debut Rafuchakkar which was released some time back. His look, too, shows a similarly rugged experience, drawing immediate comparisons to Kapoor's older look in Animal. Have a look:

5. Agastya Nanda to start Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis in January

With Dharmendra playing the part of Arun Kheterpal’s father, M L Khetarpal, the ace filmmaker has roped in Agastya Nanda to play the leading man. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Agastya Nanda is all set to start shooting for Ekkis in January 2024. “2023 was an eventful year for Agastya as not just did he make his acting debut with The Archies, but also signed on for a Sriram Raghavan film. Agastya has attended several acting workshops with the Sriram and specially trained acting coaches to polish his body language and step into the shoes of India’s most celebrated war hero, Arun Khetarpal,” revealed a source close to the development.

Agastya is now all excited to make his big-screen debut with Ekkis. “December and the first half of January will be spent by Agastya in reading the script and also doing some workshops to rehearse for the schedule ahead. Sriram wanted a young actor to play the part of Arun Khetarpal and feels that Agastya fits the role like a hand in a glove. After months of prep, Sriram and Agastya are now all set to commence the journey of bringing the heroic tale to the big screen,” the source added.

