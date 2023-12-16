Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 16: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty starrer Indian Police Force teaser OUT; Is Triptii Dimri dating Sam Merchant?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

On the sixteenth day of December, Bollywood was abuzz with exciting news. The teaser for the highly anticipated action-packed show The Indian Police Force, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, has been released. Rumors are circulating that the national crush, Triptii Dimri, renowned for her role in Animal, is reportedly in a budding romance with Sam Merchant. Let's quickly dive into the top 5 Bollywood highlights of December 16, 2023.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of December 16, 2023

1. Indian Police Force teaser is released

Today, the highly awaited teaser for Rohit Shetty's gripping web series, Indian Police Force, was finally unleashed online. Clocking in at one minute and 12 seconds, the teaser is a riveting preview filled with high-octane action sequences from the series. It opens with a montage showcasing diverse global locations, culminating in a powerful explosion. As the teaser unfolds, we get a tantalizing glimpse of the three main characters expertly portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.

2. Are there any sparks flying between Tripti Dimri and Sam Merchant?

Recent industry rumors are swirling around the notion that Triptii Dimri, the newfound national crush of India, is romantically linked with a gentleman named Sam Merchant. The actress has been spotted in pictures with him, particularly at a wedding they both attended recently.

3. Shreyas Talpade’s family member shares a health update on the actor’s condition

On December 14, earlier reports surfaced indicating that Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack in Mumbai while filming for his upcoming movie Welcome To The Jungle. Offering insights into his health, a family member disclosed that Shreyas is currently in a stable condition and is progressing positively in his recovery, as reported by the Bombay Times. Additionally, the encouraging news mentioned that he even shared a smile with his family this morning, marking a positive sign in his recuperation.

4. Veteran singer Anoop Ghoshal passes away due to multi-organ failure

The legendary playback singer and composer, Anup Ghoshal, passed away on Friday at the age of 77. Renowned for his unforgettable rendition of the song Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi from the 1983 film Masoom and his significant contributions to several of Satyajit Ray’s musicals, Ghoshal left an indelible mark on the world of Indian music.

According to a report by PTI, he had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in south Kolkata for the past several days. Unfortunately, he succumbed to multi-organ failure on Friday at 1:40 pm.

5. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is granted a U/A certificate by CBFC

Dunki, scheduled for release on December 21, has been awarded a U/A certificate following certain modifications. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) mandated the addition of anti-smoking health spots at the beginning of the movie. Additionally, the CBFC directed the inclusion of such spots in the middle of the film, just before the start of the second half. As indicated on the censor certificate, the reported runtime of the film is 2 hours, 41 minutes, and 24 seconds.

