Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 18: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki's Drop 6 OUT; Ranveer Singh gets wax statue in Madame Tussaud’s Museum

On the eighteenth day of December 2023, a lot of exciting things happened. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki Drop 6 aka a new song titled Banda was released. Ranveer Singh got wax statures at Madame Tussaud’s Museum in London and many more. Here's a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of December 18, 2023.

1. Dunki Drop 6 released

Shah Rukh Khan took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share a new song from his upcoming film Dunki’s album. Dunki Drop 6, titled Banda is composed by Pritam, features vocals by Diljit Dosanjh, and is written by Kumaar. The song is an anthem for Shah Rukh’s character in the film, Hardy.

2. Ranveer Singh gets wax figures in Madame Tussaud’s Museum

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures revealing his two wax statues at the coveted Madame Tussaud’s Museum in London. The actor penned a heartwarming caption alongside.

In a long note, he expressed, “Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world’s most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London’s famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there."

He further added, “Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment.”

3. Shah Rukh Khan reveals story of sharing great bond with Vicky Kaushal during Dunki shoot

In the video titled Dunki Diaries, shared by the makers of the film, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen joking about how Vicky Kauhsal would have married him instead of Katrina Kaif.

Explaining the classroom scene in Dunki, the actor shared, "Classrooms ke jo scenes hain... iske ander ek aisa scene hai jaha main nimbu brother ban chuka hu Vicky Kaushal ka. Log blood brothers bante ha, main nimbu brothers ban chuka hu. Bohut prem ho chuka hai. Ek do baar toh usne mujhe phone kar ke bhi bola ki 'Katrina se maine jaldi shaadi kar li... agar shaadi nahi ki hoti toh main aap se kar leta! (The classrooms scenes, there is a scene where I have become the lemon-brother of Vicky. People become blood brothers, but we became lemon brothers. We were in love. A few times, he even shared that I married Katrina Kaif too soon or else I would have married you)"

4. Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses with Saif Ali Khan as she enjoys winter season

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to give her fans and followers glimpses of vegetables from her home garden such as radishes. In the pictures, some curry, and sweets can also be seen. The pictures also offer glimpses of Saif Ali Khan enjoying the winter sun with his wife and actress Kareena.

Sharing the pictures, Bebo wrote, "Makki ki roti, sarson da saag from our very own ghar ka bagh P.S. these are a few of my favourite things #wintersupnorth #winterwoman."

5. Kajol's mom Tanuja to be discharged from hospital soon

As per a recent report by PTI, seasoned actress and Kajol's mother Tanuja, who was hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a Mumbai hospital, is making good progress and is expected to be discharged in a few days, a source informed the news agency on Monday. “She is much better and will be discharged in a day or two,” quoted the source.

