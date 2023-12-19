Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 19: Deepika Padukone REACTS to Ranveer Singh's Madame Tussauds wax figures; Fighter's Ishq Jaisa Kuch song to be out soon

On the nineteenth day of December 2023, the Bollywood industry buzzed with a lot of exciting news. Deepika Padukone gave an excited reaction to her husband and actor Ranveer Singh's Madame Tussauds wax figures. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika starrer Fighter's second song Ishq Jaisa Kuch to be released soon, and many more. Let's have a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of December 19, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of December 19, 2023

1. Deepika Padukone reacts to Ranveer Singh's wax figures

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh got two wax figures at London’s Madame Tussauds’s Museum. While making the official announcement on his Instagram, the actor penned a heart-warming note with a carousel of pictures. Today, December 19, Deepika Padukone finally reacted to her hubby's wax figures.

While reacting to the post, DP wrote, “Now I get 3 of you!?! (accompanied by red-heart emojis).

2. Fighter's Ishq Jaisa Kuch to release soon

Today, on December 19, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to share a poster from their upcoming film Fighter and announced that the second song from the film titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch is all set to be out on 22 December, Friday.

Sharing the same, Hrithik wrote, “#IshqJaisaKuch Song out on 22nd December. #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan.”

3. Gauri Khan getting ED notice for allegedly embezzling 30 cr. is all false

The reports of Gauri Khan getting notice from the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly embezzling 30 crores are all false. Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, who is the brand ambassador of Lucknow-based real estate company Tulsiani Group, was reportedly served with the ED notice on December 19.

While the firm was accused of duping Rs 30 crore from investors and banks, the reports of Gauri Khan getting ED notice are all false. Reports state that Tulsiani Group is accused of causing a financial loss of around 30 Cr. to investors and banks.

However, Gauri Khan is not at all related to any such case, and the reports of her getting an ED notice are all false and do not have any base to it. All these reports were deliberately pointed toward Gauri Khan. Moreover, ED officials will investigate various aspects as scrutiny of different matters will be carried out by the authorities.

4. Bobby Deol reveals he was doubtful of his Animal performance

Speaking at The Film Companion Actors’ Adda, Bobby Deol shared a behind-the-scene anecdote from the sets of Animal and opened up about his performance. He said, “The scene where I put the finger on my mouth. I was just told what to do and speak in the sign language. I was like, ‘Okay, fine.’ I knew the dialogue because I had to practice it in sign language.”

He further added that it was a one-take shot and everybody started clapping. Bobby recalled the shoot day and shared, "I was like, ‘Maine kya kia, why are people clapping?’ Sandeep comes to me and says, ‘Sir, that was an award winning shot.’" He said that he was happy inside but the actor was also thinking that maybe he was not able to do it and that’s why the director said like that. Bobby said that he lost the stardom but admitted he never lost the love of the audience.

5. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are now proud owners of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

The official page of Mercedes-Benz shared a photo of the celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor as they can be seen posing alongside their brand-new purchase, which is a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. Reportedly, the car comes with a price tag of a whopping Rs. 2.96 crores. The luxurious car is known for its extravagant features and luxurious presence.

In the picture, the actor is also holding a basket with Mercedes goodies. For the purchase, the Jersey actor kept it casual in a gray jogger suit while his beautiful wife opted for pink pants with a gray top, twinning with her husband.

