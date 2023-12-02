Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol starrer Animal to have 1 am, 2 am shows; Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring

On the second day of December, Bollywood saw a surge of activity as updates streamed in from different sources. The movie Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, is gearing up for late-night screenings in Mumbai at 1 am and 2 am. Furthermore, Abhishek Bachchan's public appearance without his wedding ring fueled speculation.

Let's explore the notable highlights that defined the Bollywood scene on December 2.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of December 2, 2023

1. Animal to feature shows at 1 am, 2 am, and 5:30 am following its remarkable success

According to The Free Press Journal, after the immense success of Animal in Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad, bookings for post-midnight shows have begun. Mumbai's Maxus Cinemas is set to have shows at 1 am, 2 am, and 5:30 am for the Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer.

2. Abhishek Bachchan appears in public without wearing his wedding ring

Abhishek Bachchan was seen without his wedding ring in the latest pictures he shared on Instagram from a recent event. This has stirred speculation among fans, leading to concerns about his relationship dynamics with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

3. Ananya Panday donned a top featuring the 'Kapur' tag

On December 2, Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport wearing a personalized top with Kapur written in Hindi. This has fueled speculation about her rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, adding a hint of confirmation.

4. Alia Bhatt shared endearing pictures of Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt posted several pictures on Instagram, one capturing Ranbir Kapoor reading a book to their daughter Raha. Another image shows the actor promoting his film Animal. Along with the post, she wrote a heartfelt caption congratulating her husband on the success of the film.

5. Sachin Tendulkar lauded Vicky Kaushal's performance in Sam Bahadur

Sachin Tendulkar attended a special screening of Sam Bahadur on Saturday, praising Vicky Kaushal's performance. The cricketer's appreciation delighted the actor, who was overjoyed that his childhood hero had watched and enjoyed the film.

