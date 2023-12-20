Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 20: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas trailer OUT; Shreyas Talpadeâ€™s wife shares actor is back

On December 20, Bollywood experienced a day of joy. The highly anticipated trailer for Merry Christmas,Â starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, was finally unveiled, sparking excitement throughout the industry. Further, in a positive turn of events, actor Shreyas Talpade, who had been hospitalized after a heart attack, has returned home safe and sound. Let's explore the significant highlights that marked Bollywood on December 20, 2023.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of December 20, 2023Â

1. The trailer forÂ Merry ChristmasÂ featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi has been released

On December 20, the makers dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated movie Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, on their socials. Packed with action, drama, a bit of violence, and a dash of mystery, the trailer keeps the main plot a bit of a secret. Nevertheless, it offers glimpses of the perilous situation confronting a mother-daughter duo who finds themselves in a tricky spot. The Christmas music in the background gives the suspenseful plot that extra oomph, setting the mood just right.

2.Â Shreyas Talpade's wife shares that the actor has been dischargedÂ

Recently, Shreyas Talpade experienced a heart attack in Mumbai during the filming of his upcoming movie Welcome To The Jungle. Today, Shreyas's wife, Deepti Talpade, took to her Instagram handle and shared a multi-picture carousel to announce that the actor is back home safe and sound. She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone for standing by her side and showing concern during the challenging time.

Advertisement

3.Â A snippetÂ for the new song Ishq Jaisa KuchÂ from the movie FighterÂ was unveiled

Today, a teaser of the next song from Fighter, titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch, was released. The video features Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan exuding sizzling chemistry. The on-screen duo is seen capturing the essence of love in a beach setting. The teaser builds anticipation for the full release of the song, scheduled for Dec 22.

4.Â Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon trailer OUT

Today, the creators of the upcoming film Main Atal Hoon,Â starring Pankaj Tripathi, released the highly anticipated trailer of the movie. The trailer offers a glimpse into the formative years of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, covering his childhood, political journey, steadfast commitment to initiate change, and aspirations to elevate India to greatness. ItÂ delves into various periods of recent Indian history, spanning from the Emergency to the Kargil War. It showcases significant events such as Ram Janmbhoomi, Pokhran, and the Lahore Bus Yatra.

5.Â Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why Bobby Deol's character in Animal is a Muslim

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently explained the choice of making Bobby Deol's character in the film AnimalÂ a Muslim during an interaction with Galatta Plus. He stated that he wanted to explore a unique aspect, as he observed many people converting to Islam and Christianity but not to Hinduism. Vanga mentioned that the decision was motivated by the idea that one can have multiple wives in Islam, allowing for a more intricate storyline with multiple cousins and diverse faces. He clarified that there was no intention to depict a Muslim character in a negative light; instead, it was a narrative choice to add complexity to the story.

ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he didnâ€™t want â€˜routineâ€™ entry of villain; reacts to Bobby Deolâ€™s lesser screen time