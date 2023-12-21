Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 21: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki released; Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's machine gun revealed

On the twenty-first day of December 2023, the Bollywood industry buzzed with a lot of exciting news. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki had a grand theatrical release. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, art director Suresh Selvarajan revealed Ranbir Kapoor's first reaction to a 500 KG machine gun in Animal and many more. Quickly go through the top 5 Bollywood news of December 21, 2023.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of December 21, 2023

1. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki releases

Today, December 21, Rajkumar Hirani's one of the most awaited films, Dunki was released. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar in the lead roles. Have a look at how fans celebrated Dunki's release outside the Gaiety Galaxy theater:

2. Ranbir Kapoor's first reaction to machine gun in Animal revealed

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, art director Suresh Selvarajan was asked about Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to seeing the machine gun in Animal. To this, he spilled beans on the making of the monstrous machine gun as he shared, "First we made the whole in a wooden shape, lifetime model we made because we can't make any alteration on this ismein kuch correction nahin kar sakte, isme pura wood mein banaya hum log wood mein bana ke usmein pura measurement le raha tha main (I was measuring the wooden form) that time only it was looking little beast even in the wooden form."

Advertisement

Further reflecting on Ranbir's reaction, he shared, "He knew, but he was not expecting like this. It is not a dummy like a 500 kg machine. That's what he felt very real, and he surprised and dekhne ke thode time baad he started talking actually, but I never thought Sandeep's vision aisa aayega karke because I never thought, I am generally working for last so many years, listening to so many stories this story actually flipped. Aisa story kaisa jaa raha hai (How is this story moving)," he shared with a proud smile.

3. Amid wedding rumors Arbaaz Khan's rumored ladylove Sshura Khan went private on Instagram

A report in India Today stated that Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan will get married in an intimate ceremony on December 24 (Sunday) in the presence of their family members. The couple reportedly met on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla. Soon after the reports surfaced, Sshura made her Instagram account private.

According to her account, she has over 13.2K followers on the photos and videos-sharing app and has posted over 350 visuals. Sshura is followed by 423 followers currently.

4. Bipasha Basu finds Karan Singh Grover's Fighter look 'hot'

Karan Singh Grover is all set to feature in the upcoming film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, titled Fighter. Meanwhile, his wifey Bipasha Basu, when the duo was spotted together recently, was asked by the paparazzi about her reaction to seeing Karan in Fighter, Bipasha was all praises for his hubby and also for the rest of the cast.

She said, “Oho too hot! Sabhi bohut hot lag rahe hai but Hrithik, Deepika, Karan toh hot hai hi, shaadi kyu karti warna?” To this Karan gave a surprised look to her wife as she joked. The paparazzi then called him “Mr. Taj” and Bipasha then called it a “very nice name” and added saying that “Definitely blockbuster film hai…Siddharth Anand..hone hi wali hai.”

5. Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday arrive for Dunki screening

Today, December 21, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ananya Panday were spotted at the YRF Studio for the Dunki screening. Take a look:

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan-Aryan Khan and more grace Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki screening