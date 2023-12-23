Bollywood Newswrap, Dec 23: Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan gets accepted to Berklee College of Music; Ahan Shetty-Tania Shroff break up
From Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan's son, Hrehaan, getting accepted to Berklee College of Music to Ahan Shetty's split with Tania Shroff, here are the top 5 Bollywood highlights of December 23, 2023.
On December 23, 2023, Bollywood witnessed a flurry of noteworthy events. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's son, Hrehaan, received an acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music. Additionally, Ahan Shetty and Tani Shroff, who had been together for almost ten years, parted ways. These notable occurrences marked the highlights in Bollywood on December 23.
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of December 23, 2023
1. Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan's son is set to attend Berklee College
On December 23, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share the joyous news that her son, Hrehaan, from her past marriage with Hrithik Roshan, has secured admission to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in the United States. She expressed her excitement by posting a video montage featuring cherished moments with her son.
2. Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff have decided to go their separate ways
A recent report by ETimes has brought to light the latest developments in Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff's relationship. According to the report, the couple has decided to part ways after dating for 11 years, citing reasons known only to them. Allegedly, the breakup occurred over a month ago, and a close friend of the couple has confirmed the separation to the news portal.
3. Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi sell four Mumbai apartments
According to a report from ETimes, Boney Kapoor, along with his daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, has sold four of his apartments in Mumbai's Andheri area. The flats in Andheri's Green Acres locality were reportedly sold for over Rs. 12 crore. The detailed breakdown of the transactions indicates that two flats were sold for a combined sum of Rs. 6.02 crore, while the other two flats fetched a total of Rs. 6 crore. This information was further revealed by a report from Hindustan Times.
4. Aadar Jain shares affectionate photos with girlfriend Alekha Advani
On the occasion of Alekha Advani's birthday, Aadar Jain took to his Instagram to share some charming pictures of the two, showcasing their joyful moments and the celebration of the special day.
5. Meera Chopra shares that her cousin sisters Priyanka-Parineeti Chopra never offered any help
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Meera disclosed that she has consistently experienced a lack of intimacy with her two cousins, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. Despite all three of them being part of the same industry, Meera noted that they never extended any assistance to her.
